Where to plant Wiretaps at key locations in Fortnite

It’s time to get that sleuthing cap on, loyal Fortnite players, as one of the Week 8 Legendary quests requires you to plant Wiretaps at several key locations around the map.

Season 7 of Fortnite is in full force, and more weekly challenges have just arrived. For the Week 8 set, the Legendary quests on offer continue to expand the mystery surrounding the alien invaders and their battle with the Imagined Order.

After collecting an access card from an IO Guard, players will need to plant Wiretaps at different key locations. There are three of them to plant in total, so you’ll need to visit three of the marked locations on the map below.

Where to plant Wiretaps in Fortnite

There are five locations you can plant Wiretaps in Fortnite:

Dinky Dish

Dockside Dish

Defiant Dish

Lazy Lake

Catty Corner (at the nearby **REDACTED** landmark)

All of these locations have three places to plant Wiretaps, so it shouldn’t take too long to find them. Our best advice is to choose locations far away from the Battle Bus path so you won’t have much competition when you get there.

Below, you’ll find maps for each of the five locations to help you find all of the Wiretaps in no time at all. Remember, you only need to plant three Wiretaps to complete the challenge!

Dinky Dish Wiretap locations in Fortnite

Dinky Dish is the IO Base at the top of the map, east of Craggy Cliffs. Here, you’ll find one Wiretap at the base of the radar dish with the red light on it, and another two below the yellow radio towers at either side of the location.

Dockside Dish Wiretaps locations in Fortnite

Dockside Dish is the IO Base found west of Dirty Docks. Like the other IO Bases included in this challenge, one Wiretap can be planted at the base of the main radar dish, while the remaining two can be placed under the green radio towers.

Defiant Dish Wiretap locations

Defiant Dish is the IO Base south of The Aftermath (the pool of water at the center of the map). Here, you can plant a Wiretap beneath the big radar dish, and place another two under the blue radio towers.

Lazy Lake Wiretap locations in Fortnite

Three more Wiretap locations can be found surrounding the house with the pool at the southeast corner of Lazy Lake. The first is west of the pool, the second is east of the pool, and the third one is by a bench north of the house.

Catty Corner Wiretap locations in Fortnite

Another three Wiretap locations can be found at the **REDACTED** bunker east of Catty Corner. One of them is outside the gate office, the second is near a rock on the east side of the fence, and the third is next to the bunker entrance.

Once you’ve planted Wiretaps at three locations above, you’ll complete the challenge and earn yourself a huge 45,000 XP to level up your Battle Pass and unlock any remaining skins or cosmetics you need.

For more opportunities to earn XP, check out our guide to all Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenges.