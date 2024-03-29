Fortnite’s Hand Cannon is back — but it’s almost impossible to get one

Some Fortnite players are beginning to wonder where Epic Games hid the Hand Cannon. It’s back in the game, but players are venting their frustration at just how rare it is to get your hands on one of them.

Fortnite update 29.10 brought the ever-popular Hand Cannons back from the vault. With the re-release of this pistol, Fortnite also put out a challenge to go along with it.

The current challenge tasks players to get two headshots with the Hand Cannon. While the task may seem simple enough, the headshot is not the most difficult aspect. Turns out, the hardest challenge is to get your hands on the gun to begin with.

Players are now searching for the Hand Cannon to complete the challenge. However, the spawn rate of this gun has players questioning if they even exist in the game.

Fortnite sometimes tweaks the spawn rate of items or weapons to balance out the meta. Something that was just done to sniper rifles to cut down on the number of them in the game.

“That’s what me and my duo were just talking about. I can find a sniper fairly easily. Hand Cannon I’ve seen maybe 3 times since it was introduced.” pointed out one commenter.

Not only is the Hand Cannon seemingly difficult to get, but the challenge itself is deemed even harder. Some argue that even if the Hand Cannon could be found, getting two headshots with it would be difficult considering the speed of the weapon.

Not only that, but players also pointed out that being unable to purchase the gun through a vending machine or other NPC seems like an oversight.

“Epic, if a weekly challenge requires a gun. Make it buyable from a NPC or vending machine. It’s absolutely absurd that I can’t buy it.” stated another commenter.

Whether Fortnite will up the spawn rate of Hand Cannons to compensate for the weekly challenge remains unseen. For the time being, players will have to keep their eyes peeled for this elusive gun to make progress on their weeklies.