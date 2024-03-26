Unlikely Fortnite attachment makes Hand Cannon even deadlier

Fortnite’s Hand Cannon just resurfaced; however, now players can equip it with a 4x scope, making it even deadlier than before.

The Hand Cannon, or Deagle, has returned for Chapter 5 Season 2 in the 29.10 update. Fortnite players interested in equipping the fan-favorite handgun can find it scattered around in floor loot, chests, and the drops of defeated opponents.

This time, though, the gun has a different shine to it, thanks in no small part to a certain weapon mod. Players have already discovered that they can attach a high-powered sniper scope to the Hand Cannon. So far, the community is thrilled by the revelation.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user Interesting-Ad1352 shared the news in a post that’s quickly garnering lots of attention. “You can put a 4x scope on the Hand Cannon,” the player explained. They proved their point with a screenshot seen in the link below:

One user in the comments has already tested out the 4x scope on Fortnite‘s Hand Cannon. “[It] hit for 188 headshot let’s go,” the commenter replied in one post, then followed up with, “Also no bullet drop that I can tell.”

Article continues after ad

Another person expressed their enthusiasm by writing, “Hell yeah, that’s what I was hoping for.”

The new and unlikely combination stirs fond memories for Fortnite veterans, too, who can’t help but recall the power of the Night Hawk exotic. Last seen in Chapter 3, Night Hawk was a scoped revolve with a thermal effect.

Article continues after ad

Reads one comment, “I swear if you do that it’s basically just the night hawk exotic lol.”

Someone else added, “Go half the zoom with the thermal scope and it’s close too.”

It’ll be interesting to see if opinions on the Hand Cannon and scope pairing change as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 carries on.