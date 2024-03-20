Fortnite players divided ahead of BR’s use of UEFN in 2025

UEFN will be used for Fortnite’s BR mode in 2025, and the reveal has players massively divided on what to expect next year.

Back in Chapter 3 Season 1, Epic Games made the switch to Unreal Engine 5 for Fortnite. This engine would become a staple for future seasons, introducing new technology such as Nanite and Lumen to power the massive title.

However, after the State of Unreal 2024, Epic Games revealed Fortnite’s BR mode will use UEFN for at least one season, the engine Creators have access to when it comes to creating their own worlds.

This news has thrown the FN community into a bit of a tizzy, as many aren’t sure what to make of the news.

“This is a bad thing btw, get ready to land at sponsored POIs with in-game ads in your face,” one Twitter/X user replied to ShiinaBR’s recap of the State of Unreal 2024.

Interestingly enough, Fortnite’s OG season was made in UEFN, with some fans feeling that the blast from the past season was technically underwhelming. “OG was made in UEFN and that lacked many things,” a reply said in response to another comment asking for an evaluation of the switch.

Conversely, some fans actually support the change, with many replies encouraging how the switch should streamline development for Epic Games.

Granted, we’re still a while away from any major changes coming through, but we’ll keep you updated as it comes to light.