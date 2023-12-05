Fortnite players annoyed after finding “frustrating” weapon mods on random loot

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 added weapon mods, but players are already frustrated by modifications appearing on random loot.

Epic Games amped up the customization possibilities with Chapter 5’s newly introduced weapon mods. Each mod can buff a gun in one way or another, with magazine attachments, scopes, barrels, and more.

Since all weapons – barring those of the Common variety – now feature auto-equipped attachments, players have no shortage of customized guns from which to choose. Users can also modify guns to their preferred specifications by visiting various Weapon Mod Benches strewn about the Island.

Article continues after ad

While some Fortnite faithful welcome the change, others have quickly grown frustrated. Apparently, weapon mods on random loot items are messing up the flow in many respects.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players call weapon mods on randomized loot a “pain”

Fortnite player and Redditor DonAsiago kickstarted an interesting conversation with a thread featuring the following caption: “Not really happy with the guns having random modifications.”

The user went on to say that random weapon mods disrupt their flow. When looting an AR pre-Season 1, they knew exactly what they were getting, now it’s a toss-up as the rifle may come with iron sights or a needless sniper optic.

Article continues after ad

“This just adds unnecessary complexity to what was kinda clear cut,” they continued, adding that now the game feels more Call of Duty-esque.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fortnite Fortnite Weapon Mod Bench

Others in the thread had no problem agreeing with the original poster. One user said the scope mods, in particular, have given them headaches. “The scope mods mess me up. I need to be able to consistently rely on what my sights will look like.”

Article continues after ad

Someone else pointed out how glancing at a weapon is no longer viable when it comes to looting. “Once I get a kill, it’s such a pain to look at each of the guns they dropped individually and decide the best attachments, when before I could quickly pick up the higher rarity gun and move on,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Another Fortnite player claimed the addition of weapon mods reminds them of why they typically avoid the likes of Apex Legends or Warzone. “This is why I played Fortnite over Apex or Warzone. I found the looting to be very confusing in other games, and simple in Fortnite.”

Article continues after ad

Not everyone is upset with the changes, though. A few Redditors in the thread say they’re enjoying how weapon mods encourage them to play differently each match.

Article continues after ad

It’ll be interesting to see how players feel about the modifications in the weeks and months ahead.