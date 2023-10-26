Apex Legends Season 19 weapon changes: Care package Wingman, Hemlok nerf, more

Apex Legends Season 19 comes with a number of new buffs and nerfs to the weapons in the game, as well as changes to care package weapons, crafting, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

As with every new season, developers Respawn Entertainment are bringing a number of notable changes to the weapons in the game for Season 19, which launches on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Among the major changes are a nerf to the Hemlok, a Wingman buff, and a Care Package update that makes them even more helpful for weapons.

Article continues after ad

Here are the weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 19.

Article continues after ad

Season 19 weapon buffs & nerfs

Care Package & Wingman changes

In Season 19, the Wingman will be removed from floor loot and added to Care Packages, with a damage buff to boot and a Skullpiercer ‘elite’ hop-up too. The Wingman will be replacing the L-Star.

Not only that, but Care Packages will now always have one weapon in them, at all stages of the game, making them more useful when you need a gun or are not happy with the ones you have.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Crafting Rotations

Returning to floor loot:

RE45

30-30 Repeater

Entering crafting:

R301

Volt

The Digital Threat sight has also been removed from crafting rotation, but remains as floor loot.

Weapon buffs in Season 19 of Apex

Increasing projectile size of Longbow, Sentinel, Charge Rifle

Charge Rifle Improving bullet drop ballistics to “feel more empowered to take shots at range”

Bow Faster draw speed More flexibility with shatter caps with tighter blast pattern and can toggle them off if you prefer precision

Wingman Moved to Care Package Damage buff Skullpiercer elite Boosted Loader

Turbocharger damage nerf reverted

Weapon nerfs in Season 19 of Apex

Hemlok Slight damage reduction

30-30 Repeater Increased hip fire spread with successive shots



That’s everything we were told at a pre-season press conference, but be sure to check back on this page on Monday, October 30 to find the full patch notes and more detailed weapon changes.