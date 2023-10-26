Apex Legends Season 19 weapon changes: Care package Wingman, Hemlok nerf, more
Apex Legends Season 19 comes with a number of new buffs and nerfs to the weapons in the game, as well as changes to care package weapons, crafting, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.
As with every new season, developers Respawn Entertainment are bringing a number of notable changes to the weapons in the game for Season 19, which launches on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
Among the major changes are a nerf to the Hemlok, a Wingman buff, and a Care Package update that makes them even more helpful for weapons.
Here are the weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 19.
Season 19 weapon buffs & nerfs
Care Package & Wingman changes
In Season 19, the Wingman will be removed from floor loot and added to Care Packages, with a damage buff to boot and a Skullpiercer ‘elite’ hop-up too. The Wingman will be replacing the L-Star.
Not only that, but Care Packages will now always have one weapon in them, at all stages of the game, making them more useful when you need a gun or are not happy with the ones you have.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Crafting Rotations
Returning to floor loot:
- RE45
- 30-30 Repeater
Entering crafting:
- R301
- Volt
The Digital Threat sight has also been removed from crafting rotation, but remains as floor loot.
Weapon buffs in Season 19 of Apex
- Increasing projectile size of Longbow, Sentinel, Charge Rifle
- Charge Rifle
- Improving bullet drop ballistics to “feel more empowered to take shots at range”
- Bow
- Faster draw speed
- More flexibility with shatter caps with tighter blast pattern and can toggle them off if you prefer precision
- Wingman
- Moved to Care Package
- Damage buff
- Skullpiercer elite
- Boosted Loader
- Turbocharger damage nerf reverted
Weapon nerfs in Season 19 of Apex
- Hemlok
- Slight damage reduction
- 30-30 Repeater
- Increased hip fire spread with successive shots
That’s everything we were told at a pre-season press conference, but be sure to check back on this page on Monday, October 30 to find the full patch notes and more detailed weapon changes.