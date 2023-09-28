Fortnite V-Bucks facing price increase in various regions

Epic Games plans to raise the price of Fortnite V-Bucks across several territories in October 2023, including in the United States.

In select territories, V-Buck prices went up just a couple of months ago in July 2023. The affected countries included Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Epic cited inflation and currency fluctuations as the primary cause for the increase.

Fortnite’s V-Bucks weren’t the only targets, either. The prices of certain content bundles were similarly impacted by the pricing alignment. As such, the Intrepid Engines Pack that previously cost $5.59 CAD rose to $5.99. The 5,000 V-Bucks bundle went from $42.79 CAD to $47.99 CAD.

It was only a matter of time before even more regions sat on the receiving end of increased pricing. And that time has officially come.

Fortnite’s V-Buck prices going up in places like the US and Japan

A recent blog post from the Fortnite Team confirms that price increases will go live for a number of regions on October 27, 2023. The adjustments will target Fortnite V-Bucks and content packs sold in the following regions: the Czech Republic, Denmark, Eurozone countries, Hungary, Japan, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, and the United States.

Much like the pricing alignments in Canada, Mexico, and the UK, the latest changes are in response to “economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations.”

Epic Games V-Bucks

Users in the U.S. can expect the following changes: 1,000 V-Bucks will go from $7.99 to $8.99, 2,800 V-Bucks from $19.99 to $22.99, 5,000 V-Bucks will rise from $31.99 to $36.99, and 13,500 V-Bucks will see an increase from $79.99 to $89.99.

Meanwhile, the Extinction Code Pack will soon bear a $4.49 price tag (up from $3.99), with Untask’d Courier and Gifted Battle Pass costing $17.99 and $8.54, respectively.

The blog post notes that the forthcoming V-Buck price increases won’t impact the cost of the Fortnite Crew subscription. However, future rotations of the following Packs will undergo an adjustment once they become available: The Final Reckoning Pack, Skull Squad Pack, Graveyard Drift Quest Pack, Saint Academy Quest Pack, and the Transformers Pack.