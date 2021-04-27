 Fortnite Star Wars Day event: Start date, skins, weapons, leaks - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite Star Wars event leaked with skins & weapons coming back

Published: 27/Apr/2021 10:43

by David Purcell
Fortnite Star Wars event
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Star Wars The Mandalorian

Epic Games have developed a strong connection between Fortnite and the Star Wars franchise in the past, and it looks like another event will soon kick off in-game, too. 

Season 5 was the last showing of new Star Wars content in the world, as The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda burst onto the scene with a whole load of hype.

However, Season 6 saw the return of the game going back to the basics and creating a new theme – Primal. Though, we may be going back to the world of lightsabers, sci-fi skins and weapons in May.

Fortnite Lightsabers Return
Epic Games
Fortnite’s Star Wars events have always been a big deal for the community.

When are Fortnite Star Wars skins coming back?

Event start date

The Star Wars event is expected to kick off on May 4, 2021, which is an annual holiday for the community. “May the fourth be with you” is something that explodes onto our timelines everywhere each year, and this will be no different.

Advertisement

Fortnite Star Wars day event: What to expect

Last year, Star Wars lightsabers made their return to the game – a once controversial addition to the battle royale title. While they haven’t featured in Season 6, Chapter 2 so far, there’s a high chance that will change.

Rey, Kylo Ren, and Sith Trooper skins also came back.

In short, we can expect a number of characters to return to our screens in Fortnite from the sci-fi franchise.

Fortnite Star Wars event leaked details

According to leaked content from the v16.30 update in Fortnite, there are three Star Wars weapons and items coming back soon – presumably as part of the May the Fourth event.

These can be found below:

Advertisement

Amban Sniper Rifle

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
The Amban Sniper Rifle is expected to return soon in Fortnite, with Mando.

The Mandalorian’s Jetpack

Epic Games
The Jetpack is also coming back.

E-11 Blaster Rifle

e11 blaster fortnite
Epic Games
The E-11 Blaster is also expected to feature in the Fortnite x Star Wars event.

That’s all we know so far about Fortnite’s next in-game event, to celebrate May 4. Once we have more details, we’ll be sure to update this article!

Advertisement
Advertisement