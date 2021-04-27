Fortnite Star Wars Day event: Start date, skins, weapons, leaks - Dexerto

Epic Games have developed a strong connection between Fortnite and the Star Wars franchise in the past, and it looks like another event will soon kick off in-game, too.

Season 5 was the last showing of new Star Wars content in the world, as The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda burst onto the scene with a whole load of hype.

However, Season 6 saw the return of the game going back to the basics and creating a new theme – Primal. Though, we may be going back to the world of lightsabers, sci-fi skins and weapons in May.

When are Fortnite Star Wars skins coming back?

Event start date

The Star Wars event is expected to kick off on May 4, 2021, which is an annual holiday for the community. “May the fourth be with you” is something that explodes onto our timelines everywhere each year, and this will be no different.

Advertisement

Fortnite Star Wars day event: What to expect

Last year, Star Wars lightsabers made their return to the game – a once controversial addition to the battle royale title. While they haven’t featured in Season 6, Chapter 2 so far, there’s a high chance that will change.

Rey, Kylo Ren, and Sith Trooper skins also came back.

May the 4th be with you this #StarWarsDay Grab a Lightsaber and show your love for Star Wars by rocking Rey, Kylo Ren, or Sith Trooper Outfits and send us a screenshot! pic.twitter.com/mMVD78BLeO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 4, 2020

In short, we can expect a number of characters to return to our screens in Fortnite from the sci-fi franchise.

Fortnite Star Wars event leaked details

According to leaked content from the v16.30 update in Fortnite, there are three Star Wars weapons and items coming back soon – presumably as part of the May the Fourth event.

These can be found below:

Advertisement

Amban Sniper Rifle

The Mandalorian’s Jetpack

E-11 Blaster Rifle

That’s all we know so far about Fortnite’s next in-game event, to celebrate May 4. Once we have more details, we’ll be sure to update this article!