How to get The Mando's Bounty Beskar Umbrella glider in Fortnite - Dexerto

There’s a brand new Mandalorian-themed Beskar Umbrella that can be claimed through the Mando’s Bounty LTM in Fortnite. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the different Fortnite seasons, the crossovers between the battle royale and pop culture have come thick and fast. Yet, Chapter 2, Season 5 has been filled with more than ever.

It’s got Halo, God of War, Predator, Terminator, and even The Walking Dead in it, but the one at the very start was the Mandalorian.

With the v15.30 update patch rolling out, more Star Wars content has come to Fortnite with a new Catina location, and there’s also the Mando’s Bounty LTM.

The limited-time mode is somewhat similar to the John Wick LTM that we saw back in Fortnite Chapter 1. You eliminate players in order to pick up credits, and work towards a total amount to win.

However, the twist comes through having the Mando chase down the top player in the game towards the end.

If you can stave off his, and other enemy attacks, and win the game, you’ll get your hands on the Beskar Umbrella. It might sound simple enough, but it won’t be. Everyone will want the umbrella to complete their Mando set of cosmetics.

How to unlock the Mando’s Bounty Beskar Umbrella

Hop into a game of Mando’s Bounty Eliminate other players Win the Mando’s Bounty game The Umbrella will be in your item locker!

Here's the job: land on the Island, eliminate your target, collect your credits and get out. But watch out, The Mandalorian has his eye on you. Make it out on top and there's even a Beskar Umbrella in it for you. More info about the job here: https://t.co/IThpjZgOd8 pic.twitter.com/cVAQW400eG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 2, 2021

With this being a limited-time mode, you’re not going to have all that long to get your hands on the reward.

Epic Games have revealed that it will be available until Tuesday, February 9 at 9 AM ET. After that, the reward is gone for good. So, make sure you hop into a few matches between now and then, and see if you can get your hands on the all-new Mandalorian cosmetic.