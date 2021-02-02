 How to get The Mando's Bounty Beskar Umbrella glider in Fortnite - Dexerto
How to get The Mando’s Bounty Beskar Umbrella glider in Fortnite

Published: 2/Feb/2021 15:12

by Connor Bennett
Mando Bounty umbrella from Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

There’s a brand new Mandalorian-themed Beskar Umbrella that can be claimed through the Mando’s Bounty LTM in Fortnite. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the different Fortnite seasons, the crossovers between the battle royale and pop culture have come thick and fast. Yet, Chapter 2, Season 5 has been filled with more than ever.

It’s got Halo, God of War, Predator, Terminator, and even The Walking Dead in it, but the one at the very start was the Mandalorian.

With the v15.30 update patch rolling out, more Star Wars content has come to Fortnite with a new Catina location, and there’s also the Mando’s Bounty LTM.

The Mando and Peely in Fortnite
Epic Games
The Mando’s Bounty LTM will task you with fighting Mando.

The limited-time mode is somewhat similar to the John Wick LTM that we saw back in Fortnite Chapter 1. You eliminate players in order to pick up credits, and work towards a total amount to win.

However, the twist comes through having the Mando chase down the top player in the game towards the end.

If you can stave off his, and other enemy attacks, and win the game, you’ll get your hands on the Beskar Umbrella. It might sound simple enough, but it won’t be. Everyone will want the umbrella to complete their Mando set of cosmetics.

How to unlock the Mando’s Bounty Beskar Umbrella

  1. Hop into a game of Mando’s Bounty
  2. Eliminate other players
  3. Win the Mando’s Bounty game
  4. The Umbrella will be in your item locker!

With this being a limited-time mode, you’re not going to have all that long to get your hands on the reward.

Epic Games have revealed that it will be available until Tuesday, February 9 at 9 AM ET. After that, the reward is gone for good. So, make sure you hop into a few matches between now and then, and see if you can get your hands on the all-new Mandalorian cosmetic.

Fortnite

How to use Fortnite black & white Superhero skins after 15.30 update

Published: 2/Feb/2021 20:39

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Despite Epic Games confirming that the black and white superhero skins, which some had called “pay-to-win” due to their low visibility, would be fixed with the v15.30 update, there’s still a way to make your character look like they did before.

Ever since their release in-game, Fortnite fans have been complaining about the custom superhero skins as they gave the owners the ability to be completely black (or completely white), which in-turn caused visibility problems for enemy players.

Before the release of v15.30, Epic confirmed that they would be fixing the issue in that update, claiming that players would no longer be able to make their characters that way.

Now that the update is here, while the lighting has been changed around the map, some have already discovered a workaround in order to get your superhero skin how it was pre-patch.

Epic Games
The custom superhero skins were causing trouble for some players due to the fact that they were hardly visible.

How to use the all black and white OP superhero skins in Fortnite

Given the fact that it’s not supposed to work anymore, getting the skins to be all black or all white is a bit complicated now that update 15.30 is out in the wild. That being said, thanks to Twitter user GlitchKing15, we now know the steps you need to take in order to get it to work.

  1. Equip the Custom Superhero skin
  2. Select “Edit Style”
  3. Tab over to “Primary Suit Style”
  4. Select either Black or White
  5. Tab over to “Secondary Suit Style”
  6. Select the last color on the list that looks like an extremely dark blue
  7. Select “Save and Exit”
  8. Select “Edit Style” once again
  9. Tab over to “Secondary Suit Style”
  10. Select the Black or White color that has the “exclamation” sign over it.
  11. Tab back over to “Primary Suit Style” and repeat step 10.
  12. Select “Save and Exit” once more

Here’s a visual guide of the steps above, completed in-game:

Overall, the method is a bit complicated to pull off, especially compared to how it was before – now that you have to go back and forth between screens in order to do it, but it does seem to work.

It is worth pointing out that the skins are not supposed to operate this way and Epic will almost certainly be fixing this issue in the near future, so don’t be disappointed if this stops working after a while.

Until then, however, enjoy your OP skins.