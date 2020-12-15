Logo
Fortnite

All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v15.10 update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 10:03

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite elf skin on the Weather Station POI
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

With the annual Winter celebrations finally coming to Fortnite, Epic Games have seemingly got a whole host of new skins and cosmetics lined up for fans following the V15.10 update. 

The end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 saw the chapter closed on the Marvel-themed season, and gave way to Chapter 2, Season 5 – Zero Point. 

In the new season, the Zero Point has once again returned to the battle royale island, and brought with it an interesting story revolving around hunters and some of the world’s most fierce fighters. 

As ever, a new season means new cosmetics, and there have been plenty in Chapter 2, Season 5 already, but with the winter and holiday season right around the corner, more are being released and they’ve been revealed by leakers. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite v15.10 leaked skins

That’s right, with Christmas and the holiday season on the horizon, Epic Games have brought the festivities to Fortnite with the v15.10 update in the form of new weapons, the Snowmando NPC, and much more. 

As with any update, leakers have also been able to reveal what’s coming next – and the winter fun means winter-themed skins. And, again, Epic have got that all lined up. 

Reliable Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR revealed that there are 12 new skins coming soon – with a few of those being available as a part of new bundles too. 

Leaked skins from Fortnite v15.10 update
ShiinaBR
A closer look at all the new skins in the v15.10 update.

Leaked Fortnite gliders, emotes, pickaxes from v15.10 update

Of course, that’s not all that they’ve got lined up though. There are gliders, backblings, pickaxes, music packs, wraps, and emotes to be introduced as well. Plus, a few variants for classic cosmetics as well as loading screens. 

Fortnite leaker IFireMonkey put them all together in one image, so you can check out what’s in the store – including a line of soccer-themed emotes, as well as a few new multi-person emotes, too. 

As usual, these skins should release at a later date, so you’ll just have to keep checking the Fortnite store to see when they’re available.

There is also the chance that some of them aren’t added and are held back until a later point – with the off chance that some may never be released. We’ve seen that before plenty of times.

Fortnite

Fortnite update 15.10: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 15/Dec/2020 3:15 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 4:05

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite update adds Mancake gun, Winterfest.
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has confirmed the first update of Fortnite Season 5, patch v15.10, is all set to arrive this week, kicking off this year’s “Winterfest” festivities. Here’s all the details we have so far, including early patch notes, and more.

Fortnite’s fifth season arrived with a resounding bang ⁠— possibly made by beating Galactus at the end of the Marvel season ⁠— and changed the battle royale all over again.

Players have had a few weeks to play around in the new “Zero Point” world, and now it’s time for a changeup again; here’s everything we know about update v15.10 so far, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime.

When is Fortnite update v15.10 coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.10 update for Tuesday, December 15. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

This update will be “larger than normal” for players who have high-resolution textures installed (approximately 23GB bigger). This is due to a new Performance Mode being added to the battle royale on PC in the planned December 15 patch.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.10 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Fortnite update v15.10 early notes

Winterfest arrives as “Operation: Snowdown”

Christmas is here, and that means that Fortnite’s festive event, “Winterfest,” is on its way back too! The December celebrations bring new skins, items, cosmetics, and more.

This time around, the wintery event has been dubbed “Operation: Snowdown,” according to the Fortnite developers in the unofficial v15.10 patch notes. There will be new quests, items, fan-favorite LTMs, and plenty more over Christmas.

Of course, the biggest reason to participate in the Fortnite holiday event is for the challenges that instantly reward players with all sorts of goods. While we still don’t have word on what they might be, there’s been an indication that Epic could already be planning on some snow-themed additions to the game.

Dataminer ‘HypeX’ previously found a link with a Snowman NPC, which was later revealed to be called “Snowmando,” and found that it “grants you a quest” in-game. HypeX said that the NPC can have conversations, explode, and spawn loot.

It was also leaked that the 14 Days of Fortnite event will introduce a new “Christmas Flopper” consumable that players will be able to find for some extra stats.

The Christmas Flopper is expected to heal players 15hp at a time and players should be able to stack five of them in one inventory slot.

Finally, Fortnite dataminers have revealed Epic are preparing to unvault planes, and that they will bring the vehicles back for the upcoming holiday update.

Fortnite leaker Twea shared that new files were added to the game sometime during the Season 5 patch, highlighting the addition of the “Santa Biplane” vehicle in particular.

“Winter Airplanes have been added In v15.00,” they explained, “Planes will be making a return this holiday.”

New settings options in v15.10

Based on player-requested feedback, Fortnite has added new options to toggle Pre-Edits “on” or “off.” When Pre-Edits are off, new builds will also appear in un-edited states.

Epic has also added a hefty helping of next-gen improvements too; v15.10 added a “120FPS mode” that offers up a “buttery smooth framerate.” This option is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S (capped at 1080p).

v15.10 adds two new Fortnite guns

The new Fortnite patch is adding two new weapons for players to get their hands on for Christmas; Mancake’s Cowboy Repeater Rifle and the fiery Dragon’s Breath Sniper.

The first, the Cowboy Repeater Rifle, can be found around the island, and “combines a rapid shooting style with dead-eye accuracy.” The second belongs to a new character, and will be an Exotic-classic weapon on sale in the Fortnite store.

Mancake's gun, the "Cowboy Repeater Rifle," will be available in patch 15.10.
Epic Games
Mancake’s gun, the “Cowboy Repeater Rifle,” will be available in patch 15.10.

New LTM: “Spy Within”

Finally, Fortnite is adding a new limited-time mode, “Spy Within,” during v15.10. The new playlist will pit a team of Spies against a team of secret Agents. The two teams must “not act sus,” or players will find themselves voted off the island!

Fortnite v15.10 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for battle royale, Save the World, and even a few for the new Fortnite Crew mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.10:

General

  • High sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when using keyboard and mouse.
  • Multiple actions’ names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

Fortnite Crew

  • “There was a problem” error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation.
  • Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining.
  • Incorrect message when cancelling Fortnite Crew on a different platform.
  • Fortnite Crew “time remaining” timer may appear off by a day.

Battle Royale

  • Quests wrongly marked as “New.”
  • Big Chuggus’ Character Collection tab lists an extra third location.
  • Fishing Collection Book leaderboard and friend progress not visible.
  • Widow’s Light Back Bling not visible on PC with Effects set to Low.
  • Certain NPCs are granting Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena.
  • Total Bars may rarely appear as “0” in a match.
  • Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.
  • Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Save the World

  • Husks can damage mission objectives through structures.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with all the changes & fixes planned for Fortnite’s first Season 5 update. Once the official v15.01 details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.