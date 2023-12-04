Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Train explained: How to heist, locations & more

Train is by far one of the most surprising additions to Fortnite and with the release of Chapter 5 Season 1, it has now hyped players as they’re now jumping on the moving vehicle on the Battle Royale island. Here’s where you can locate and heist the Train in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has added a plethora of new features that have been well anticipated by players for several months. While the LEGO mode and Weapon Mods were no surprise to the player base when they were added with the latest v28.00 patch, one addition completely caught them off guard.

And that addition was a moving Train around the new Chapter 5 map. This feature can easily be seen inspired by other Battle Royale games like Call of Duty: Warzone as it has now been added to Fortnite as well.

Epic Games Train tracks are laid across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 island.

Players can now board the moving Train at any point on the island and either hide inside a carriage or combat by standing on top of it while they’re taking a ride. However, if you’re looking to complete a quest by carrying a Train Heist or locate the moving vehicle, here’s how you can do it.

How to locate the Train

Locating the Train is rather simple in Fortnite if you’re well-versed with the Chapter 5 Season 1 island. The map contains several small train stations from where players can board the train, but since it doesn’t stop anywhere except its terminal POI Reckless Railways, it’s best to jump on it from there.

However, if you’re roaming across the island, there are two ways you can locate the train. The first involves you using Visual Sound Effects option in Fortnite from where you’ll get visual cues of the Train’s sound which will direct you toward the direction the train is moving.

Dexerto You can follow the train marker to locate the current location on the map.

The second method is to open your mini-map by hitting the Tab button on your keyboard or pressing the touchpad on your controller and looking for a moving train icon on the map. The arrow next to the train will show the direction the vehicle is moving on the tracks.

How to heist the Train in Fortnite

In order to heist the Train in Fortnite you need to locate it using any of the above methods. Once you do so, jump on the train and eliminate the guards roaming inside. Make sure you’re armed so you can take them out easily.

Epic Games You can heist two kinds of containers on the train in Fortnite.

As soon as the area is clear, locate a black chest placed on the Train floor and walk towards it. Once next to it, hit the interact button to Hack the chest. However, it is important to know that it takes around 30 seconds for the chest to open, similar to a Capture Point on Loot Island.

When the timer ends, you’ll get Epic to Legendary loot from the chest along with a surprise Mythic weapon. There are also Loot Bags mounted on the walls next to the Train Door that you can open similar to Ammo Boxes to get utility items and Uncommon weapons.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about the Train in Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

