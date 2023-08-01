Fortnite racing LTM leaked for Chapter 5

Fortnite may soon add a new Racing LTM to Chapter 5 that will enable players to compete against one another in an immersive game mode. Several data miners have leaked certain game files added with the most recent patch. Here is all the information that has leaked, thus far.

Fortnite, the wildly popular battle royale video game, has continuously redefined the gaming experience with its innovative features and frequent updates. The introduction of vehicles in the Joyride update has significantly altered the gameplay.

The update marked a significant milestone in the history of Fortnite by introducing a variety of drivable vehicles to the island. From Whiplash cars and Mudflap trucks to Motorboats and soaring Choppas, players suddenly had a variety of options for traversing the vast map efficiently and swiftly.

Epic Games Fortnite previously introduced a Rocket League vehicle on the Battle Royale island, as well.

The addition of vehicles inspired the Fortnite community to create their own racing events and challenges. Custom racetracks made using the in-game creative mode have gained popularity, drawing players together for friendly competitions and offering a unique and entertaining twist on the typical battle royale experience.

However, recent leaks have revealed that Fortnite is bringing its own Racing LTM to the game in Chapter 5. Here’s everything that we know about the rumored game mode.

Fortnite leaks hint at an upcoming racing LTM to Chapter 5

With the recent 25.20 patch in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, dataminers have decrypted several game files that contain information regarding future updates and additions to the game. From the Terminator to Jujutsu Kaisen collab, leakers have posted several details in the past few days, which have mostly proven accurate.

Nonetheless, the leak of a racing LTM that is rumored to appear in Fortnite Chapter 5 has been shared recently. Popular dataminer iFireMonkey posted the leak on X and disclosed all of the forthcoming LTM’s information.

According to the leak, the rumored LTM will introduce a new “Garage Tab” to the game’s interface, allowing players to customize their own vehicles. In addition, the game mode will add a new Battle Pass through which players can acquire cosmetic items for their vehicles.

To elaborate, the LTM will have its own casual, competitive, and time-trial modes, similar to Gran Turismo and other traditional racing titles. It was further leaked that Fortnite will receive a Death Race and an Easy Rider mode, which could add to the excitement racing.

The LTM will reportedly add 12 Casual Mode Maps, 4 Ranked Mode Maps, and a map dubbed “Whiplash Circuit” to the race circuits. Despite the fact that these are all speculations, players are still a long way from the fifth chapter as they prepare for the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 later this month.