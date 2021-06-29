Fortnite pro Saf a free agent once again amid TranHard Esports shutdown

Some notable Fortnite professionals will once again be on the market for organizations, as TrainHard Esports has announced they will be ceasing operations and releasing all players.

While Fortnite is taking a competitive break until Season 7’s FNCS kicks off towards the middle stages of July 2021, a reputable organization that featured some top professional players has shut their downs surprisingly.

This comes as a bit of a shocker to the community, as TrainHard Esports was making a name for themselves in recent months, through notable signings such as Rocco “Saf” Morales. Now, Saf and other pros will be looking for a new home.

TrainHard Esports shuts down

Announced on June 28 via Twitter, the French organization that previously fielded rosters in Fortnite and Rainbow Six Siege would be halting operations immediately, which left a lot of questions as to why this decision was made.

In a statement, TrainHard Esports noted the following:

“It’s painful but we have to announce that TrainHard is closing its doors today. After many years in esports and unforgettable moments, it’s time for us to let go mostly because of economical reasons. Before we leave, we would like to thank everyone that helped us build TrainH with their own skills. Staff, players and you, our true fans. Thank you for everything and good luck in this world, which is beautiful and rough at the same time.”

With the closure of the organization, multiple players across North America and Europe were now free agents, and their Rainbow Six Seige roster was set to play a match just a few hours later against Na’Vi.

Saf, the most prominent name on the TrainHard Esports roster only signed back in March 2021, after some time spent on TSM and Ghost Gaming. One of the household names in competitive Fortnite, he carries a large following on all social media platforms and quickly expressed his interest in looking for a new place to call home.

Regarding the recent news I’m now an unrestricted free agent looking for opportunities . Sad to hear about TrainH closing their doors. Super grateful for my time there and the friends I made. — Saf (@Safarooniee) June 28, 2021

We will have to wait and see if any top organizations swoop in to sign the now unrestricted pros, as Saf can bring more than just a top talent in Fortnite to a roster.