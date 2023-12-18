Fortnite player finds out the hard way that TMNT skins were released

A Fortnite player has shared a hilarious clip of them finding out the Teenaged Mutant Ninja Turtles skins were released in the most brutal way possible.

The Teenaged Mutant Ninja Turtles have finally been released into the world of Fortnite. With the game’s ever-impressive back catalog of IP crossovers, it was only a matter of time before the beloved reptile lads joined the fray.

All four of the Ninja Turtles have made the jump to the game, so no matter if you were a Mikey, Raph, Donny or Leo kid, you can represent your favorite. Or better yet, you can get a team of four together and run around roleplaying as the whole team.

Players have known these beloved heroes were coming for a while, but one got a particularly rude awakening. If they weren’t sure the skins had been released, they sure were now.

Be wary of roaming Turtle gangs

In a Reddit post that has garnered over 6.1k upvotes, user ItsThatGoatBoy shared a video titled “This is how I found out that the TMNT bundle released.”

It shows them in the final showdown of a Battle Royale game as the last player alive on their team. However, things quickly deteriorate as they find themselves swarmed by Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, all swinging their weapons into them.

To the poster’s credit, they didn’t change to a weapon and instead decided to try and take on the entire gang with just their pick-axe. It doesn’t take long for them to succumb to the vicious attack though, allowing the turtles to take the W in the most hilarious way possible.

Fortnite is great for moments like this. The Battle Royale sandbox mixed with Fortnite’s impressive licensing might can blend together into silly, IP-ridden brawls like this. Here’s hoping that for everyone waiting for the turtles to join the game, it’s been worth it – and you have bodacious times like these ahead of you.

