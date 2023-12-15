Fortnite players slam devs for “robbing them” of Winterfest Cabin in 2023

Fortnite players are slamming Epic Games for “robbing them” of the Cabin in Winterfest 2023 where they can open their daily presents. While things have slightly changed in Chapter 5 Season 1’s iteration of the annual update, here’s what players had to say.

Winterfest, Fortnite’s annual Christmas update, has arrived in Chapter 5 of Season 1, bringing with it a new LTM, themed missions, free daily presents, and a whole lot more. In addition, the whole island is already decked out for Christmas, complete with trees, lights, and the iconic Santa Battle Bus.

Article continues after ad

Players have taken to slamming developers for removing the infamous Winterfest Lodge (also called Cabin) and robbing them of the thrill of opening presents, even though all the additions with the hotfix were welcomed. This further comes after players received three new experiences within Fortnite with the new season.

Article continues after ad

The exclusion of the Winterfest Cabin in 2023 has players talking, and it’s starting to gain steam on social media. Some players have said that the update doesn’t “feel like Christmas” to them.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players upset at “no Winterfest cabin” in 2023

Fortnite players are now showing their displeasure at the Winterfest Cabin being absent from the 2023 update. The cabin was one of the key elements of the update as it allowed players to randomly open gifts, farm XP and experience cozy Christmas vibes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However now that it’s absent from Winterfest 2023, players are slamming Epic Games on social media for “robbing them” of the joy. One such user said, “The cabin was so cozy, I’m so upset. It was the best part.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another chimed in, “I knew something was off this December.” A third user added, “Taking away the winter cabin was the dumbest thing to do. Sitting by the XP fire was great to put on your TV just to get a cozy feeling. Now all we get is a stupid tab for presents.”

As the conversation around the lack of content around Winterfest 2023 is ongoing, there are still plenty of challenges for players to complete to claim free rewards.