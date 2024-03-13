Fortnite players demand return of hitscan weapon to counter Wings of Icarus

Fortnite’s latest season sees players flying high like Icarus, and with the item exploding in popularity, players are lobbying for the Lock-On Pistol’s return.

Fortnite‘s latest season takes a page out of Greek mythology, with season Myths and Mortals giving players the tools and looks of iconic personas from the legends of old.

One of the new tools of the trade is the Wings of Icarus, an item that lets players fly through the air like Icarus, although their usage is limited.

However, the item’s high drop rate and popularity have players putting their brains together to figure out how to counter them, including a return of a certain vaulted hitscan weapon.

Fortnite player wants Lock-On Pistol to return

Shared to the Fortnite subreddit, one player suggested Epic Games bring back the Lock-On Pistol, the semi-automatic pistol equipped with a targeting system, to counter Wings of Icarus users.

While a few Fortnite players agreed because they want it to return, the idea itself didn’t land well with many players, with most of the replies echoing how easy it is to tackle Wings of Icarus users.

“Not really. The Wings become your hitbox when you use them. It’s so easy to hit someone who’s flying because their hit box triples in size when they fly,” one player said. Another added: “Yeah, the wings are my favorite item this season and it isn’t because I’m using them myself!”

Another player mentioned the Lock-On Pistol’s small targeting radius would be a disadvantage when it comes to combatting Wings of Icarus users.

Although the Lock-On Pistol is currently in the Fortnite vault, it came back towards the end of Chapter 5 Season 1, so there may be a chance it’ll come back soon, letting players put this dream match up to the test.