Fortnite players demand rollback on “garbage” Chapter 5 locker changes

Fortnite fans are calling for the urgent rollback of the “garbage” locker system changes introduced in the Chapter 5 update.

Fortnite Chapter 5 has arrived, and it’s already a considerable shake-up from the simplicity that players grew to appreciate during Season OG.

The new update has introduced new gameplay features, including weapon mods, boss fights, revamped movement, and some rather controversial changes to the game’s user interface, particularly the locker system.

The locker is a crucial feature in Fortnite that allows players to customize and manage their characters, emotes, wraps, lobby music, and other cosmetic items. But it’s now been reworked in Chapter 5, and the changes are already driving players up the wall.

The locker interface has been completely redesigned and now slows down the customization process by breaking the interface into several parts with a much larger, modern design.

The bigger icons now mean that players are limited to scrolling through their items just two at a time on Xbox and three at a time on other platforms.

Another update that has upset players is the removal of special color banners for rare skins. The newly updated locker interface now shows a plain blue background for all skins, regardless of rarity.

The community has been quick to speak up about the locker changes, with an overwhelming number of critical posts flooding the game’s official subreddit.

Discussions among players indicate that fans want simplicity, as one highly upvoted post states, “Can we all agree that the new locker looks too complex? I wish it was simple again and all in one place.” Others criticized the decision, arguing, “There is so much stuff that could be improved, but no, we need ANOTHER revision of an already working locker UI.”

The frustration extends just beyond the general aesthetics, too, with emotes, wraps, and banners now all separated from each other in a move that complicates the customization process.

Another player shared their disappointment with the change, “I absolutely despise that they separated emotes, wraps, and banners from the skins. Now when I want to change, I have to do 4x the work to select the loadout I wanted.”

With Season OG set to return at some stage in 2024, it’s certainly possible that continued outrage regarding the game’s new locker system could see the return of the older, simpler design as well.