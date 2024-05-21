Fortnite players celebrate final days of Waterbending as Season 3 fast approaches

Fortnite players are rejoicing in the removal of the Waterbending mythic soon, as Chapter 5 Season 3 is right around the corner.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is just days away from its end, which means the current loot pool will be drastically changed for the upcoming Season 3.

Among the current weapons, Waterbending is one of those that will be vaulted forever, and players who have often complained about it in the current season are celebrating its final days.

Players are expressing their joy about the removal of Waterbending from Battle Royale when Season 3 finally hits on May 24. As one said, “Can’t wait for this absolute crutch of an item to be gone.”

Another chimed in, “Good riddance. I hate Waterbending more than snipers. I think Epic could have nerfed the range heavily, and it would still have been a great weapon.”

A third player wrote, “It became a must-have item pretty much. If someone didn’t pick it up our team is at an instant disadvantage. Saying that I will be happy to see it leave.”

A fourth one said, “I literally never want to see a scroll in Fortnite ever again. I am so tired of this unbalanced horrible weapon.”

Waterbending has been one of the most criticized weapons in Fortnite due to its damage output and range. The weapon has been a reason for rage among players, so much so that even Doja Cat expressed harsh criticism of it in a series of posts on her X page.

“Because of Waterbending, I would become severely depressed if I had to rely on any of these stupid non-f***ing weapons,” she said in an X post while slamming Chains of Hades at the same time.

Throughout Chapter 5 Season 2, Fortnite players have replaced Snipers and Marksman Rifles in their load-outs with Waterbending due to its lower time-to-kill ratio and overpowered stats. Now that the weapon finally leaves on May 24, players await new mythics that will be added with a Fallout crossover next season.