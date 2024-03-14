Fortnite players are really fed up of campers ruining Oracle’s Snapshot Quests

Some Fortnite players are convinced that the true challenge of the Oracle’s Snapshot Quests are actually dealing with sweaty players in the process.

Fortnite has many ways players can rely on for leveling up. Whether it’s completing weekly challenges, match quests, kickstart quests, or survivor medals, there’s always something players can complete during their day to get that sweet extra Battle Star.

The Greek Mythology-inspired theme for Chapter 5, Season 2 has introduced players to a set of new challenges called Oracle’s Snapshot quests. Many of these challenges require players to go to certain POIs and do different activities out in the open.

Knowing that, it goes without saying that the experience isn’t always smooth in the Battle Royale. As some players have pointed out in a Reddit thread, many feel that they are too frustrating to complete due to sweaty players killing them in the process.

It all started with one player urging others to leave those attempting to complete the challenges alone. Most players seemed to agree, with many confirming a similar experience when doing these challenges.

One player claimed it took them 15 games to actually finish the Ares quest, as they either kept getting killed by another player or eliminated the second the boss showed up.

“Cerberus was a nightmare cause of the same damn problem,” they said. “Like 3 people started gunning me down when I did the agility. I swear the real quest isn’t completing the challenges; it’s dealing with the players while you complete them.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “I went straight for the agility quest, dropped on it, got one weapon and started running, and some kid instantly pumped me in the head.”

“Yes! This aggravates me to no end,” another player agreed. “I’m trying to do the medallion quest now, and other people are shooting the NPC along with me, they run and grab the medallion and take off like a bat out of hell. Ughhh.”

However, some others argued that these are bound to happen due to the Battle Royale nature of Fortnite. Of course, these quests are not mandatory, but completing them does give a huge chunk of XP, so it’s worth trying them out when it looks safe.