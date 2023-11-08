Fortnite player pulls off insane clutch win while “rocket riding” in Season OG

A Fortnite player has accomplished the extraordinary by rocket riding to victory in Season OG. The video that was uploaded by the player went viral due to a remarkable technique of how they clutched the win. Here’s how the community reacted.

Fortnite, the enormously popular Battle Royale game is reaching its zenith with the introduction of Season OG as players are back on the Chapter 1 island. This time around, however, there are not just the OG players but also the newer players who are playing on the classic map for the first time.

This has resulted in the same OG veterans now schooling newer players with some Chapter 1 tricks and employing those themselves when playing the Battle Royale. Riding a rocket launched from a Rocket Launcher is one example of such a tricky move in Fortnite.

Since rocket riding is so well-liked among OG Fortnite players and streamers, a player has now pulled off an insane clutch win with it. Let’s check out what the player did and how the community reacted to it.

Fortnite player clutches Victory Royale using insane rocket riding trick

A user named bobrt shared a clip of their Fortnite Season OG gameplay where they managed to clutch a win using an insane technique from the Chapter 1 days. The player here first fired a rocket right above them and grappled so they could ride it higher in the sky.

Once they were high enough, they fired Grenade Launcher shots at their opponent and quickly used a Rift-to-Go before falling to the ground. To their surprise, the grenade shots were enough to eliminate their opponent, thus granting them a Victory Royale.

Popular dataminer HYPEX shared the clip on X saying, “Bro thinks he’s Toji Fushiguro”. A user further commented, “Who let bro cook”. Another chimed in, “10x cooler than any trickshot I’ve seen of my feed so far”. A third added, “You can grapple rockets?”.

As Fortnite Season OG continues to bring massive players and viewers along, streamers and players are finding new ways to grab a win in the game.