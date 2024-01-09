Fortnite player creates amazing new Victory Royale concept everyone wants

Fortnite players have been loving one player’s concept of replacing the classic Victory Royale sequence in the Battle Royale with all-new winning animations for every season.

Fortnite’s passionate community has often caused players to create various concepts over the years for different key features in the game.

Many of these gain traction across socials and have become heavily demanded by players. These include anything from Item Shop additions, and game mechanic improvements, to custom emotes that everyone wants.

This was no different when a player revealed their concept for removing the classic match-winning sequence in the Battle Royale, which, apart from minor changes, has been the same in every season.

Instead, they have revealed a visual concept to replace them with brand-new Victory Royale animations for every season.

Fortnite player goes viral for dynamic Victory Royale concept

Fortnite player and creator Flamin asked: “What if every Fortnite season has its own Victory Royale animation?” This was posted alongside their own concept for Chapter 4 Season 2, which was a season themed around cyberpunk and Tokyo, and included the fan-favorite Mega City POI.

The neon sci-fi text and colors used were soon praised by legions of players, as one said: “This is the f*cking coolest idea I’ve seen.” Others dug deeper and spawned further ideas and discussions.

One questioned: “Didn’t they used to have this before?” To which players confirmed they were just in LTMs, and one suggested: “I think they were working on this a very long time ago and scrapped it.”

Others spawned various ideas to build on the concept. “Would be so cool if it was dependent on what POI you’re in when you win. You get a neon one for Mega City, a jungle one for the Jungle biome,” a player suggested.

Despite Epic Games making some huge changes to the game in Chapter 5, as well as a long-awaited UI overhaul at the end of Chapter 4, it remains unknown if they will make any changes to Victory Royales.