Fortnite giving free V-Bucks to iOS and Mac users affected by Apple ban - Dexerto

 Fortnite giving free V-Bucks to iOS and Mac users affected by Apple ban
Fortnite giving free V-Bucks to iOS and Mac users affected by Apple ban

Published: 7/Nov/2020 0:22

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

After Fortnite was banned on both iOS and Mac devices a few months back due to a dispute with Apple, Epic Games has announced that its beginning to give free bonus V-Bucks to users who bought some of the currency on those respective platforms.

Back in August 2020, Apple and Epic Games got into a huge dispute about whether or not the latter could sell V-Bucks in Fortnite without former taking a cut. The disagreement led to the game being removed from both iOS and Mac devices, with no end in sight to the ban.

Fortnite has been unsupported on the platforms since, not even receiving Season 4 of the game, which is now set to end in just a few short weeks. Now, Epic Games is giving players from that platform free V-Bucks to make up for the months without updates.

According to the Fortnite Status Twitter account, Epic is starting to send out bonus V-bucks to iOS and Mac players. The V-Bucks players get depends on certain criteria including which platform you played on.

iOS players will see V-Bucks added to their account based on the current number of unspent V-Bucks that were originally purchased through the App Store.

If you played on Mac, on the other hand, you’ll receive a bonus equal to the number of unspent V-Bucks that you purchased through Epic on that platform.

The best part is that, because all your accounts are linked, the V-Bucks can be used on whatever platform you see fit. So if you’re now playing on PS4 or Xbox and you purchased V-Bucks on the Apple platforms, you should be seeing the V-Bucks in your account soon.

Epic states it has started rolling out these bonuses and that everyone should see them in their account by November 9, 2020.

All in all, it’s nice that Epic is finally giving Apple users some more rewards after Fortnite was removed from the platform. Here’s hoping that the game gets re-added in the near future, although that’s looking like it’s not going to happen any time soon.

Epic Games explain “bespoke” Fortnite changes for PS5 release

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:39

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

A little bit less than a week ahead of the console’s official launch, Epic Games has done a deep dive into the different ways that Fortnite will be enhanced on PlayStation 5, including how it takes advantage of the new DualSense controller.

Gamers will get their hands on the PlayStation 5 on November 12, after months and months of anticipation. The new console is set to bring a slew of enhancements to a number of different games, thanks to all the powerful hardware included in the system.

For a while now, we’ve known that the ever-popular Fortnite will take advantage of everything the system had to offer, but specifics have been hard to come by. Now, thanks to a new blog post, we know what makes the battle royale game truly next-gen on the PS5.

According to Epic Games, one of the biggest ways the battle royale takes advantage of the PlayStation 5 is through the new adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller. This means that, depending on which weapon you’re firing, you’ll get a different experience.

“Trigger pull feedback” will be used for anything that fires immediately once the trigger is pulled and will feature authentic resistance as you pull down on the trigger. This will be used on SMGs, Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Pistols, and Shotguns.

“Sustained feedback”, on the other hand, will be used for weapons that don’t immediately fire and need a charge-up time like bows and mini-guns. According to Epic, this will feel like genuine resistance that’s different from the other type.

Epic Games
In addition to dynamic effects, Fortnite will take advantage of the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Epic also reiterated that the PS5 version of the game is a “bespoke” version that “allows us to take full advantage of the new hardware’s power.” Fortnite will take advantage of 4K output and 60 FPS across all modes, as well as dynamic visuals.

The game will will also be incredibly fast on the PlayStation 5, thanks to its unique SSD, meaning players won’t have to wait as long in loading screens.

All in all, with all the changes the new version has to offer, it seems like PS5 is going to be the definitive place to play the battle royale for the foreseeable future. While the PC version obviously has faster loading times and framerate, the new DualSense controller seems to put this above the rest.