Epic Games explain "bespoke" Fortnite changes for PS5 release - Dexerto

A little bit less than a week ahead of the console’s official launch, Epic Games has done a deep dive into the different ways that Fortnite will be enhanced on PlayStation 5, including how it takes advantage of the new DualSense controller.

Gamers will get their hands on the PlayStation 5 on November 12, after months and months of anticipation. The new console is set to bring a slew of enhancements to a number of different games, thanks to all the powerful hardware included in the system.

For a while now, we’ve known that the ever-popular Fortnite will take advantage of everything the system had to offer, but specifics have been hard to come by. Now, thanks to a new blog post, we know what makes the battle royale game truly next-gen on the PS5.

According to Epic Games, one of the biggest ways the battle royale takes advantage of the PlayStation 5 is through the new adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller. This means that, depending on which weapon you’re firing, you’ll get a different experience.

“Trigger pull feedback” will be used for anything that fires immediately once the trigger is pulled and will feature authentic resistance as you pull down on the trigger. This will be used on SMGs, Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Pistols, and Shotguns.

“Sustained feedback”, on the other hand, will be used for weapons that don’t immediately fire and need a charge-up time like bows and mini-guns. According to Epic, this will feel like genuine resistance that’s different from the other type.

Epic also reiterated that the PS5 version of the game is a “bespoke” version that “allows us to take full advantage of the new hardware’s power.” Fortnite will take advantage of 4K output and 60 FPS across all modes, as well as dynamic visuals.

The game will will also be incredibly fast on the PlayStation 5, thanks to its unique SSD, meaning players won’t have to wait as long in loading screens.

All in all, with all the changes the new version has to offer, it seems like PS5 is going to be the definitive place to play the battle royale for the foreseeable future. While the PC version obviously has faster loading times and framerate, the new DualSense controller seems to put this above the rest.