 Epic Games explain "bespoke" Fortnite changes for PS5 release - Dexerto
Fortnite

Epic Games explain “bespoke” Fortnite changes for PS5 release

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:39

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

A little bit less than a week ahead of the console’s official launch, Epic Games has done a deep dive into the different ways that Fortnite will be enhanced on PlayStation 5, including how it takes advantage of the new DualSense controller.

Gamers will get their hands on the PlayStation 5 on November 12, after months and months of anticipation. The new console is set to bring a slew of enhancements to a number of different games, thanks to all the powerful hardware included in the system.

For a while now, we’ve known that the ever-popular Fortnite will take advantage of everything the system had to offer, but specifics have been hard to come by. Now, thanks to a new blog post, we know what makes the battle royale game truly next-gen on the PS5.

According to Epic Games, one of the biggest ways the battle royale takes advantage of the PlayStation 5 is through the new adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller. This means that, depending on which weapon you’re firing, you’ll get a different experience.

“Trigger pull feedback” will be used for anything that fires immediately once the trigger is pulled and will feature authentic resistance as you pull down on the trigger. This will be used on SMGs, Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Pistols, and Shotguns.

“Sustained feedback”, on the other hand, will be used for weapons that don’t immediately fire and need a charge-up time like bows and mini-guns. According to Epic, this will feel like genuine resistance that’s different from the other type.

Epic Games
In addition to dynamic effects, Fortnite will take advantage of the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Epic also reiterated that the PS5 version of the game is a “bespoke” version that “allows us to take full advantage of the new hardware’s power.” Fortnite will take advantage of 4K output and 60 FPS across all modes, as well as dynamic visuals.

The game will will also be incredibly fast on the PlayStation 5, thanks to its unique SSD, meaning players won’t have to wait as long in loading screens.

All in all, with all the changes the new version has to offer, it seems like PS5 is going to be the definitive place to play the battle royale for the foreseeable future. While the PC version obviously has faster loading times and framerate, the new DualSense controller seems to put this above the rest.

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 11 XP Xtravaganza challenges

Published: 6/Nov/2020 3:39

by Brad Norton
Fortnite XP graphic
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

As Fortnite Season 4 starts to wind down, there’s never been a better time to grind for experience as Epic Games is offering up new XP Xtravaganza challenges.

We’re already into the 11th week of Fortnite Season 4. We’ve seen tons of new skins, map changes, and weapons added throughout, but it’s all starting to wrap up. As the Nexus War comes to a head with Galactus plummeting towards the map, Season 5 is right around the corner.

With an expected launch date of November 30, that leaves just three full weeks of action left. Whether you’ve been playing every day this season or only just hopping in now, there’s still every reason to push for last-minute XP over these remaining weeks.

Unlocks in the Season 4 Battle Pass will be gone forever once we reach the next major update. Not to mention the rare foil skins will be locked away as well. Thankfully, XP gains are more plentiful now than any other week.

Fortnite Season 4 Foil skin
Epic Games
Fortnite’s rare Season 4 foil skins will be disappearing in a few weeks.

Alongside some sneaky challenges hidden in plain sight, Epic has introduced a handful of new objectives this week. Similar to previous seasons, the final few weeks come with a bonus effect. Formerly known as ‘Overtime challenges,’ Season 4 offers fresh ‘XP Xtravaganza’ challenges instead.

These are designed to help players catch up on late experience gains. There are five extremely simple tasks for you to get through. Once you’re done, a whopping 130,000 XP will be all yours.

Most of these can be ticked off without really trying. Dealing damage and using various abilities will come over time regardless of how you choose to play. One challenge in particular stands out, however.

You’ll need to visit every named location on the map in a single game. While this would prove near impossible in a regular battle royale lobby, this challenge can be knocked out in Team Rumble as well. Below is a full look at each of the XP Xtravaganza challenges this week.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 11 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

  • Deal damage with scoped weapons (500)
  • Use superpowers to eliminate opponents (1)
  • Use rifts (3)
  • Upgrade weapons to Uncommon rarity (4)
  • Visit all named locations in a single match (17)
Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
You’ll need to travel across the entire map in a single lobby to get every scrap of XP this week.

With three weeks to go, it’s almost guaranteed that more XP-boosting challenges will be on the way. Season 5 will introduce all-new content as per usual, replacing the Season 4 Battle Pass in the process.

Make sure you get these done before the next weekly update in order to maximize your gains.