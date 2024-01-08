Fortnite players poke fun at game’s “stupid” Match Quests

Fortnite fans are poking fun at the game’s Match Quests, which often ask players to complete “stupid” side objectives.

The battle royale game’s Chapter 5 Season 1 content introduced a host of new features, including side objectives known as Match Quests.

Match Quests appear at the start of a match, allowing players to take on a set of challenges. Each challenge completed guarantees a user walks away with an extra 5,000 XP once the match concludes.

Article continues after ad

While the offered XP bonus is a welcomed addition, the Fortnite community doesn’t seem too fond of the Daily Quests replacement. And now, many have taken to making fun of the various quest objectives.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players mock the ridiculousness of Match Quests

Reddit user Tonydml shared a meme making fun of Match Quests in Epic’s popular multiplayer game. “Match Quests Be Like,” reads the caption followed by a fake screenshot filled with Fortnite objectives.

One of the “Combat” imitation quests asks users to “Get a Victory Royale with 21 kills.” Another of the fake tasks challenges Fortnite players to cut down at least two trees. The final objective in the meme is its most absurd, “Headshot a bounty for 253 damage while emoting as the bullet makes impact.”

Article continues after ad

As several people in the Reddit thread noted, the meme certainly looks as if it could be real.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Took me a while to realize that this was fake,” one person responded to the above post. Other people were quick to point out that Fortnite actually tasks players with cutting down no less than seven trees. “Only TWO trees? I usually get the mission, where you have to cut down seven,” someone noted.

Reads another reply, “The match quests are so stupid.” Elsewhere in the thread, a Redditor said they’ve started returning to the lobby if they don’t like the quests offered.

Article continues after ad

Complaints longing for the return of Daily Quests fill the comments section, as well. Similarly, players blasted the quests that charge them with wielding specific weapons.

Article continues after ad

But it wouldn’t be a thread about poking fun without some good-natured mocking. As such, several Fortnite fans chimed in with their own fake Match Quests objectives. “Get 2 eliminations after a victory royale,” joked one person. “Restore health with food items /50,” said a different reply.

It’ll be interesting to see how Epic continues to evolve the system in the seasons and chapters ahead.