Fortnite players divided over Mammoth Pistol nerf

The latest Fortnite patch added balance adjustments that nerf the Mammoth Pistol, a change that seems pretty polarizing among players.

Epic Games brought the Mammoth Pistol to Fortnite in Patch 25.20, introducing a new weapon that could obliterate foes in just one shot.

To the surprise of no one, the arguably overpowered pistol quickly proved divisive amongst players. Some argued that the weapon “completely broke the game,” especially since its high damage with headshots and body shots could pretty much bring anyone to their knees.

Others felt that despite being overpowered, the Mammoth Pistol still counted as a fun addition to the game. And many on both sides of the argument agreed it needed a balance adjustment. However, the reaction from the community suggests Epic’s recent changes may have gone a bit too far.

Fortnite players torn over nerf to OP Mammoth Pistol

After rolling out Fortnite Update 25.30, Epic announced that some adjustments were made to the Mammoth Pistol.

The pistol now deals “slightly reduced damage at long distances,” as well as “slightly reduced headshot damage,” the developer revealed on social media.

Responses to the above post indicate some Fortnite fans are more than pleased with this update. Wrote one user, “Great changes. A slight reduction in spawn rate would also be awesome!” Said someone else, “thank god it was busted AF – definitely died randomly to this weapon.”

Meanwhile, there are those who think Epic should take things a step further by removing Fortnite’s Mammoth Pistol outright. “Just remove it,” reads one replay. “Hahahahahaha remove this thing,” says another.”

Several responses show the player reaction is mixed at best, however. Replies to the Fortnite Status tweet are filled with comments saying, “L,” asking “why,” and wondering how some could be happy about the news.

The comment section on a similar post from Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR appears to feature more fans who are upset about the adjustments. “Can’t allow a gun to be good, I guess,” reads a tweet from one person.

A different post says, “This weapon was literally the best addition to the game, and now it’s useless. Kudos to the developers for spoiling the fun.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Mammoth Pistol fares in the long run compared to Fortnite’s other newly added weapons.