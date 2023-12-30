Fortnite leak reveals future plans for car hijacking mechanic

Epic Games have had control over all of Fortnite’s content, but that could soon change,

Fortnite data miners have revealed that the developers are working on a mechanic to let users hijack other vehicles.

Epic Games has brought new vehicles to Fortnite with the release of Chapter 5, including partnerships with Lamborgini and Mercedes Benz. Both have brought new forms of transportation to the game from the previous season, which relied on shopping and golf carts.

Additionally, Fortnite added a new game mode called Rocket Racing, which the creators of Rocket League developed. This includes new in-game cosmetics, such as different cars for users to purchase and drive around.

To keep on theme with updates to cars within Fortnite, it seems like the developers have played around with allowing players to hijack other vehicles for their own benefit in the battle royale.

According to leak reports from Loolo_WRLD and BeastFNCreative on Twitter/X, Fortnite is working on a system allowing players to take over other cars in Chapter 5.

“The player has to connect to a car and can click an input to start hijacking,” said Loolo. “The player can also cancel it, and it’ll have a cooldown. Hijacking can fail if the car is going too fast, makes a sharp turn, or crashes.”

The player could be ejected in the event of a failed hijacking, giving the mechanic some counterplay from the driver. There is a minimum speed threshold for the attempt to be unsuccessful according to these leaks.

These leaks could be drastically changed if/when the feature is added to the game. Epic Games has not announced any plans for an update to Fortnite in the near future. If the feature is added, we will keep you updated.