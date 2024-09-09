Fortnite is finally bringing back best competitive mechanic after over a year

Fortnite is reintroducing a fan-favorite gameplay feature to the 2025 competitive season after a long absence from Battle Royale lobbies.

Fortnite’s FNCS 2024 competitive season concluded in Texas as ‘Pollo’ and ‘Peterbot’ were crowned Global Champs this year and took home their share from the $2,002,000 prize pool and a shiny gold trophy.

This year’s FNCS season comprised of Duos matches that spanned several majors and saw a significant shift in loot pool and gameplay mechanics across various Fortnite seasons in Chapter 5.

However, nothing really changed massively in terms of competitive gameplay as compared to the 2023 pro season − OP mythics were still vaulted, the gameplay was balanced and matches seemed like a rerun of the past year.

After the tournament concluded, Epic announced its plans for the 2025 season with a bigger prize pool of $8,000,000 and switching from Duos to Trios mode for the year. But one added announcement thrilled players the most − the return of Siphon.

Siphon will come back for the 2025 season, but will first be introduced in a series of tournaments called Siphon Trials in various gameplay formats. This means that after rigorous testing, it’s Epic’s call to implement it in FNCS or not.

To those unaware, Siphon grants players health and shield upon each elimination, similar to how the Doombot Medallion works this season.

While this is a move appreciated by players and is claimed to be a “massive W,” several others raised concerns due to its counter to other elements like Storm Surge: “But we need to change Surge or else it’s gonna be bad and unhealthy.”

Another chimed in: “‘Versions of Siphon’, imagine you get 25 health for knocking someone and 25 extra for finishing him.” Apart from the usual praise, one of the top demands players made from Epic was to add a Zero Build tournament for FNCS 2025, which has been requested for quite a while.

Regardless it would be quite thrilling to see the return of Siphon once again in the 2025 competitive season, where players hope it’ll also be included in Ranked mode other than the usual Trial tournaments.