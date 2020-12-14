Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite FNCS Champion Kez permanently banned for hacking in Frosty Frenzy

Published: 14/Dec/2020 6:16 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 6:47

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Kez FNCS Ban
Vanguard / Epic Games

Share

FNCS

Kez, a former FNCS champion, has been permanently banned from Fortnite after he was caught using soft-aim hacks in the middle of a Frosty Frenzy event.

Fortnite has no room for cheaters, especially in the competitive scene. It goes against the heart and soul of what it means to be a competitive player. However, it didn’t stop Kalvin ‘Kez’ Dam, a former FNCS champion, from using hacks in the Frosty Frenzy tournament.

Kez copped the ban right in the middle of a game.

He disappeared into thin air, and his items were left scattered across the ground. His teammates, Nanolite and Chris ‘CizLucky’ Perez, had no idea what happened, but it didn’t take them long to figure it out.

Fortnite Kez FNCS Ban
Vanguard
Kez’s impressive history in the Fortnite competitive scene has been tainted.

“Why did he just leave?” yelled CizLucky. “He got banned! What the f**k?” You could barely hear him over Nanolite, who was also stunned and confused.

AussieAntics, a Fortnite commentator who captured the footage, was shocked too. “Ummmm…? FNCS winner being struck by ban hammer mid-tournament…”

“Doesn’t look good that he didn’t say anything to his teammates after being struck by ban hammer?”

Kez did eventually explain the situation to his teammates after the game. He said he’d been banned for “a very long time” for “exploiting.” It sounded believable, but he skimmed all the important details.

Five minutes later, rumors he was using soft-aim hacks spread like wildfire. The Fortnite competitive community exploded in outrage, and he deactivated his social media accounts in shame.

Shortly after, CizLucky revealed that somebody messaged him on December 5. They claimed Kez bought hacks and even sent him a screenshot of the alleged transaction and predicted the ban. It looked credible.

However, CizLucky didn’t believe it at the time. “I was so naive,” he said. “I didn’t even think for a second he was telling the truth.” It’s understandable since these kinds of messages often turn out to be false, but this one was on the ball.

The situation has left Fortnite players and fans wondering how long Kez has been cheating. It could go all the way back to when he won the FNCS.

He’s also won over $60k, and may have used cheats to acquire some or all of it.

Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Sebby, who used to play duos with Kez, claims Kez told him he didn’t cheat until this season. Either way, justice seems to have been served, with more penalties expected to come.

Valorant

Sentinels win $50k Valorant JBL Quantum Cup: results, final placements

Published: 14/Dec/2020 4:36 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 4:44

by Alan Bernal
valorant 100 thieves jbl esl
JBL YouTube

Share

ESL hosted some of the best Valorant teams in North America in the upcoming JBL Quantum Cup, featuring orgs like First Strike champs 100 Thieves, Ninja’s Time In, Cloud9, Sentinels, and more.

There aren’t many events in the pipeline between First Strike and Riot’s new Valorant Champions Tour that starts in late-January. Even still, JBL and ESL rounded up eight of NA’s most hyped teams to hold us over until then.

With $50,000 on the line, the JBL Quantum Cup was nothing to scoff at. Two days jampacked full of action were expected — and delivered on — as Sentinels walked away with $25k after storming through the playoffs on December 13.

JBL Quantum Cup results

Group A: December 12

Match PT ET GMT
100 Thieves 13 – 0 Envy 1pm 4pm 9am
FaZe 13 – 15 Time In 2pm 5pm 10pm
Time In 2 – 13 Envy 3pm 6pm 11pm
100 Thieves 13 – 10 FaZe 4pm 7pm 12am
100 Thieves 13 – 7 Time In 5pm 8pm 1am
Envy 10 – 13 FaZe 5pm 8pm 1am

Group B: December 12

Match PT ET GMT
Gen.G 13 – 10 Sentinels 1pm 4pm 9am
TSM 13 – 9 Cloud9 2pm 5pm 10pm
TSM 1 – 13 Sentinels 3pm 6pm 11pm
Cloud9 6 – 13 Gen.G 4pm 7pm 12am
TSM 5 – 13 Gen.G 5pm 8pm 1am
Sentinels 13 – 3 Cloud9 5pm 8pm 1am

Playoffs: December 13

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Semifinals 100 Thieves 1-2 Sentinels 1pm 4pm 9am
Semifinals Gen.G 0-2 FaZe 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
Grand Final Sentinels 2-0 FaZe 7pm 10pm 3am

JBL Quantum Cup final placements & winnings

Placement Team Prize Money (USD)
1 Sentinels $25,000
2 FaZe Clan $15,000
3-4 100 Thieves $5,000
3-4 Gen.G $5,000
5-6 Envy $0
5-6 TSM $0
7-8 Time In $0
7-8 Cloud9 Blue $0

Re-watch JBL Quantum Cup stream

The Quantum Cup began on December 12, and ran until the following day on the 13th. The first day’s broadcast is scheduled to run from 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST / 10 PM BST until 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST / 3 AM BST.

We’ve attached the channel below so you can rewatch at your leisure.

JBL Quantum Cup format

While there were only eight teams, each of them got to know each other quite well throughout the first day of play.

They were split into two groups, competing through a round-robin chock full of best-of-ones. The top two teams from each group then progressed into playoffs.