Fortnite community divided on whether Victory Royales should reward players

Fortnite players are conflicted on whether the game should add extra rewards for getting a Victory Royale, with there being upsides and downsides to giving players more incentive to take home the W.

Outside of extra experience, personal gratification, and a Victory Crown, there is little benefit in getting a win in Fortnite. Unless it is your first win of the season, then the game gifts you a season-themed glider. But any wins outside of that are mostly just for bragging rights.

Getting a Victory Royale is no small feat, especially in higher-ranked lobbies, which has prompted some to consider the idea of adding additional rewards.

A Reddit post showcased an idea of what post-win rewards could look like. The options presented were an XP boost, extra V-Bucks, or additional stars to advance the battle pass. However, players hold conflicting opinions on whether such rewards should be included in Fortnite or left unchanged.

“The sweats would reach an all-time high and probably kill the game off for good.” said the top comment.

Influencing hardcore or “sweaty” players was one of the main issues commenters had with this concept. Some argue that adding additional Fortnite rewards would only raise the level of competitiveness in casual games.

“When I first started playing I was genuinely confused where my Vbucks reward was after I won and looked up why it didn’t give me Vbucks.” explained another.

While players advocating for a reward change were in the minority, their viewpoint spurred discussions about the extent to which Fortnite might be willing to incentivize players to win games.

The primary argument for rewards seems to revolve around V-Bucks, which could be earned by winning matches and used to purchase items. However, this concept was met with opposition from others, who claimed that Epic Games would never distribute V-Bucks for free.