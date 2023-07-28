Fortnite will soon add Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator skin to Item Shop

It’s official, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator skin is coming to Fortnite in the very near future, Epic Games has confirmed.

The Fortnite community recently caught wind that Arnold’s Terminator would hit Fortnite Island, thanks to leaks from trusted dataminers.

Notably, the leak included a look at the character’s leather-bound outfit and claimed its arrival would be imminent.

To the delight of many a fan, such details have since proven correct. In a surprise post on the official Fortnite Game Twitter account, Epic confirmed that Arnold’s Terminator is indeed bound for the Item Shop.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite dev confirms Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminator leak

“The unknown future rolls towards us…,” reads the caption on the Fortnite page’s Terminator announcement. What accompanies the caption is a screenshot of the Terminator, the finer details of the skin obscured by shadows.

At the time of writing, Terminator has yet to enter the Item Shop, though players and leakers such as Shiina believe it could go live sometime tonight.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of course, specifics with respect to what exactly the Terminator x Fortnite collab will include remain shrouded in mystery. The aforementioned leaks may have shed some light on what the future holds, however.

Article continues after ad

If the leaked information proves correct, those who get Arnold’s Terminator skin in Fortnite may also gain access to a Skynet Llama Backbling and HK-Aerial Glider.

This isn’t the only time Terminator-inspired content has crossover with Fortnite. Previously, the T-800 model and Sarah Connor entered the fray in a Future War Bundle.

We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as Fortnite’s latest Terminator collab goes live.