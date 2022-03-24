Fortnite apparently adding another feature straight from Apex Legends’ playbook

In the merry-go-round that is the top battle royale games taking features from each other, Fortnite is reportedly adding a feature straight from Apex Legends, according to the latest leaks.

Between Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, each of them have taken several features from their competition, all working towards becoming the number one battle royale on the market.

Most recently, we’ve seen Warzone incorporate ‘Redeploy Balloons’ like those found in Apex Legends, granting players more mobility across Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Now, apparently, it’s time for Fortnite to nab a popular Apex Legends feature again, following on from the great success of the temporary removal of building at the start of Chapter 3, Season 2.

According to popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Fortnite is working on creating a “deployable reboot item,” similar to the Mobile Respawn Beacon in Apex Legends.

The Reboot Van in Fortnite was first added into the game after the success of Apex Legends, which featured Respawn Beacons at launch, and was highly appreciated by players of the game who had enjoyed the Apex experience.

Before long, Apex introduced Mobile Respawn Beacons, and it appears as though Fortnite is finally looking at following suit, allowing players to revive their eliminated teammates without having to go to one of the regular Reboot Vans dotted around the island.

Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season! pic.twitter.com/Cv1YAbCnmz — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 23, 2022

HYPEX also added that developers Epic Games had been “working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans” during Season 1 of Chapter 3, so it might be that they’re weighing up their options when it comes to how best to utilize Reboot Vans.

Whether or not they actually introduce a deployable reboot item into Fortnite remains to be seen, but if they do, it could make the game that bit more enjoyable for players struggling to get to a Reboot Van.

The Reboot Van itself is often brought up as one of the ideas taken from Apex, with its Respawn Beacons. This is in addition to the ping system, now widely adopted in almost every multiplayer game these days.