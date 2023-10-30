Overwatch 2 reveals free Junkrat skin & new dance emotes for LE SSERAFIM crossover

The next Overwatch 2 crossover involves K-Pop sensation LE SSERAFIM, so it’s fitting that it introduces new dance emotes to the game, along with a range of cosmetics, such as a free Junkrat skin.

Overwatch 2 is featuring a crossover event with LE SSERAFIM, and a new promotional trailer has revealed some of the new cosmetics that will appear, as well as showing the Concert Clash Limited Time Event that runs alongside it.

Fans have already been given a glimpse of the Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM crossover, as characters and cosmetics from the game were recently unveiled in another medium. LE SSERAFIM’s video for “Perfect Night” featured Overwatch 2 characters, as Tracer, D.Va, Brigette, Kiriko, and Sombra race to attend the band’s show.

The video for “Perfect Night” revealed the new outfit designs for the Overwatch 2 characters, with aesthetics inspired by the members of LE SSERAFIM. These same outfits will be available in Overwatch 2 as Legendary Skins during the crossover event.

Youtube: HYBE LABELS

Overwatch 2’s LE SSERAFIM crossover features new skins, dance emotes, and the Concert Clash mode.

The LE SSERAFIM x Overwatch 2 crossover begins November 1, and fans have been given an early look at its contents.

A new trailer for the LE SSERAFIM x Overwatch 2 event has been released on the official Play Overwatch YouTube channel, showing the new Legendary skins in action. The trailer also showcased some of the other featured events that will happen during the crossover.

The Junkrat players of the world can rejoice, as there will be a free Fawksey James Legendary skin for the character released during the event. In this outfit, Junkrat is seen sporting a grey & pastel-colored affair, with a beanie hat and pink wheel.

The LE SSERAFIM x Overwatch 2 crossover will feature the Concert Clash Limited Time event. This mode involves 3v3 capture-the-flag matches, with the “Perfect Night” music video shown on screens around the arena. The crossover event will also feature five new dance emotes based on those used by LE SSERAFIM.

The Overwatch series has had plenty of crossovers, especially those involving Activision Blizzard franchises, but the LE SSERAFIM event seems stranger than usual.

With that being said, LE SSERAFIM are rapidly growing in popularity, and they’re set to play at Blizzcon 2023, exposing them to a wider audience outside of the K-Pop fanbase