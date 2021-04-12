Fortnite 16.20 update: early patch notes, release time, more - Dexerto

Epic Games are rolling out the new v16.20 update for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6, and the developers have revealed details about the patch notes and release time, coming on April 13.

The v16.20 update is the third update since Season 6 launched in Fortnite on March 16, and it’s expected to include both new content and some changes to the battle royale’s various aspects.

While at first glance there might not be that much for players to be too excited over, there could be some interesting things added based on recent leaks.

When is the v16.20 update in Fortnite? Release time & downtime

According to Epic, the next update will be going live on Wednesday, April 13 at 2:00 AM ET – here are the global release times:

11:00 PM PT (April 12)

1:00 AM CT

2:00 AM ET

7:00 AM BST (UK)

8:00 AM CET (Europe)

4:00 PM AEST (Australia)

As usual, there will be downtime accompanying this patch, but there are a couple of changes in regards to that which are noteworthy. The downtime will begin earlier and last longer than normal, while the update itself won’t be released for download until a few hours of the downtime have elapsed.

Please note: – Downtime will be starting earlier than normal – This downtime will be of a longer duration than normal – The patch will be released for download a few hours into downtime (3/3) — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 12, 2021

Fortnite v16.20 update early patch notes

While the devs have yet to reveal an extensive version of the patch notes, they did tweet out a couple of things that give more clarity in terms of what’s coming:

Trick out your ride with new wheels

Sharpen those bow skills and focus up for a special Duos Cup

50-player matchmaking in Creative

The first is clearly in reference to the previously leaked vehicle mods that dataminers said could be coming soon, which included “new tiers that have different behaviors for Dirt, Grass, and Road, and are hard to get popped,” according to prominent leaker HYPEX.

HYPEX also mentioned that mounted guns could be included as part of these mods, but it seems that’s been put on hold since Epic’s tweet only specifies wheels.

Apparently Epic isn't working on weapons mods/attachments only, there will also be cars attachments such as new tiers that have different behaviors for Dirt, Grass & Road & hard to get popped, also other car attachments like Mounted Guns.. Will update you later if there's more! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 25, 2021

There’s also going to be a “special Duos Cup” that relates to bows, since the devs are advising players to “sharpen those bow skills,” so we’ll have to see how all that plays out.

The mention of bows does bring up the possibility of another leaked item – the Unstable Bow – making its debut. This bow, which leakers say will be of Exotic rarity and can only be obtained via Rebirth Raven, apparently will cause some sort of glitch effect on players upon impact.

Not much else is known about this, other than the sound effects that were leaked by HYPEX at the end of March.

Unstable Bow sounds, it only has 4 files so far 2 Gameplay Cue Notifiers (Glitch In & Out) & their 2 effects.. and it seems like it will most likely glitch the screen of the player that got hit + damage him.. pic.twitter.com/W6qyNynivH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 30, 2021

Bug Fixes

According to the official Fortnite Trello page, there are numerous bugs and glitches that are set to be addressed in the v16.20 patch:

Cannot create system-level parties between PS5 and PS4 when playing Fortnite.

Code Green Wrap not appearing correctly.

Arena playlist issues.

Storm visibility is clear when using Performance Mode.

Collection Book Character #17 not appearing on the Island.

Slurpshrooms and Coconuts temporarily disabled.

(Creative) Start with ‘Pickaxe’ Creator setting still spawning with a Pickaxe.

(Creative) Vehicles not moving properly in Creative.

(Mobile) Cosmetics in Lobby appearing blurry on Nintendo Switch.

(Mobile) 3D resolution reset itself even if the player saved the settings.

What else to expect in v16.20

In addition to potentially adding some or all of the leaked content mentioned above, this update should include a new wave of cosmetics, most of which will be leaked by the time the downtime is over.

The first two updates of Season 6 both made their own changes to the map, so it would be wise to expect this one to as well. There’s a good chance Epic don’t reveal what those changes are straight away, so it might be something that players will have to discover on their own.

Make sure to check the Dexerto Fortnite page once the downtime starts for all news, leaks, and patch notes regarding this update.