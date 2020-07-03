How to get Captain America skin in Fortnite Season 3

Epic has revealed iconic Avengers leader Captain America as a surprise Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 skin ahead of this year’s 4th of July celebrations ⁠— here’s how to get your hands on the latest Marvel Series release.

Fortnite has had a long-standing partnership with Disney’s Marvel franchise, which has seen heroes like Deadpool and Black Widow join Epic’s battle royale. Now, the legendary Avenger has entered the world of Fortnite too.

There were a few question marks over whether the new skin would be based on the version played by Chris Evans, or Sam Wilson, who was handed the mantle ahead of a new Disney+ series. Now it’s been confirmed ⁠— it's the 2011-2019 version.

Fortnite officially confirmed the release on July 2 with a short teaser: “Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way. Grab the Captain America Outfit now!”

Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way.



— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 3, 2020

Steve Roger’s arrival wasn’t exactly a surprise ⁠to anyone following Fortnite news — Dexerto did report earlier this week the First Avenger was on his way ⁠— but it’s still a pretty awesome moment for the battle royale nonetheless.

Closer look at Captain America in Fortnite

Captain America’s Fortnite skin seems pretty close to how the legendary Avenger appeared in many of his Marvel Cinematic Universe outings. The style itself looks to be based on the hero’s Civil War appearance, which he also wore in the Avengers' final battle against Thanos.

There are a few differences, however. Epic looks like they’ve chosen to take the best features from many of Steve Roger’s different costumes over the years, and cleaned up some of the styles to make it a more generic version of the hero.

Despite all that, it certainly looks pretty close to the world-famous Marvel superhero who appeared in 11 of the MCU’s 23 mainline releases. Now, without further ado, here’s how to get your hands on the mighty Avenger.

How to get Fortnite's Captain America skin

Unlike some of the past Fortnite hero skins, Captain America seems a little easier to get your hands on in Season 3. Deadpool and Aquaman both required a hefty challenge grind before you could play them in-game; Cap simply costs 2,000 V-Bucks, and is available for the next 24 hours.

The super soldier’s new Marvel Series skin isn’t the only thing Fortnite fans can get their hands on from July 2 either. Cap’s iconic “Proto-Adamantium Shield” is also part of the outfit bundle, and can be used as both a back bling or pickaxe.

Finally, Captain America’s debut came alongside the release of a new Marvel Series themed emote, the “Grand Salute.” This emote is priced at 300 V-Bucks, and depicts Steve Rogers at attention, saluting as fireworks exploded around him.

Epic teases more Marvel Series skin on the way

Captain America’s epic arrival in the official Fortnite trailer that went live on July 2 was pretty hype, there’s no denying that. The 39-second video may have also teased something else on the horizon as well, however.

That something could be more Marvel heroes set to arrive across Season 3. When the Cap lands in the trailer, he arrives via the Asgardian Biofrost. The teleporting beam often leaves seared patterns on the ground where it’s activated.

This wouldn’t be an accident on Epic’s behalf. What it suggests is that Thor may also be on his way to the battle royale soon. Some have even theorized the Dad Bod Jonesy skin leaked earlier this week could tie into his reveal.

Basically, a Thor skin is confirmed. The question is, will it arrive sometime in the near future? Or will it come in as a crossover with his next film, currently titled “Thor: Love and Thunder” in 2022? Only time ⁠— and future leaks ⁠— will tell.

For now, though, Captain America is in the Fortnite spotlight. If you’ve got the 2,000 V-Bucks on hand, make sure you grab this limited-edited Marvel Series outfit quick-smart; these rare skins don’t always stick around for long!