Everything vaulted & unvaulted in Fortnite Season 4: Pump Shotgun, more

Fortnite Season 4 will include over a dozen changes to the loot pool in the battle royale. Eight Season 3 items will be vaulted ⁠— including the Tactical Shotgun ⁠— but the big news is the Pump Shotgun is back, alongside seven other weapons and items.

If you missed the Pump in Season 3, you’re in luck. Yes, Season 4 is bringing a host of new content ⁠— and if you’re a Marvel fan, you’re definitely going to relish in it. However, gameplay-wise, some fan favorite guns are making a return after what feels like forever.

Advertisement

The Pump Shotgun is back in Season 4, returning from the Vault. In its place though, some weapons like the Tactical Shotgun and regular SMG are being vaulted. Here’s a list of everything you need to know about what’s returning, and what’s leaving, in Season 4.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Pump Shotgun returns after being vaulted in Season 3

After a short stint in the vault, the Pump Shotgun is back. No longer will you be forced onto the Charge every game ⁠— you can pick up the Pump in all its rarities across the map in Season 4.

Advertisement

The Pump Shotgun is available in Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities. The Legendary Pump was one of the strongest weapons in the game, dealing up to 110 damage in one burst.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 4

The Pump Shotgun isn’t the only thing returning to Fortnite in Season 4. Weapons-wise, the Legendary and Epic Revolvers, the Rare and Uncommon Scoped Assault Rifle, and three rarities of the Tactical SMG have been unvaulted. Most of these were vaulted in Season 3.

The pump shotgun, in all rarities has been unvaulted! — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 27, 2020

The Combat Shotgun is also reportedly making its return, although VastBlastt noted “the drop rate is significantly [lower].” Items-wise, The Shockwave Grenade, Boogie Bomb, and Bounce Pad are returning.

Advertisement

Tactical Shotgun, SMG vaulted

Six weapons from Season 3 will be traded back into the vault to make space for the new arsenal. The Tactical Shotgun, SMG, and Flare Gun are the headliners for the changes.

All renditions of the Tac and the SMG will no longer be available in Season 4. The Rapid Fire SMG will also be disappearing at Rare, Epic, and Legendary. It’s unclear if you’ll be able to get the Uncommon or Common variants by sidegrading, but it’s unlikely given the SMG is now totally out of the game.

Read more: All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite Season 4 update

The same goes for the Hunting Rifle and Pistol, which are both losing its Epic and Legendary variants. The other rarities should still be available at the lower grades, but at the higher levels, it’s gone.

Advertisement

Vaulted Weapons/Items:



-"Tactical Shotgun" (all rarities)

-"Pistol" (Epic/Legendary)

-"Rapid Fire SMG" (Rare/Epic/Legendary)

-"Submachine Gun" (all rarities)

-"Hunting Rifle" (Epic/Legendary)



-"Launch Pad"

-"Stink Bomb"

-"Decoy" — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 27, 2020

The Launch Pad, Stink Bomb, and Decoy Grenades have also been vaulted as part of Season 4. Given some of their similarities to items added ⁠— like the Launch Pad vs the Bounce Pad ⁠— it makes sense.

Fortnite Season 4 has added a host of new skins, a new battle pass, and more ⁠— all Marvel themed, of course. The update is available right now, so if you want to get cracking with the new content, be sure to get your download rolling ASAP.