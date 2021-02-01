Logo
Fortnite player recreates Season 5 map in the style of Pokemon Emerald

Published: 1/Feb/2021 12:14

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Pokemon Emerald
Epic Games / The Pokemon Company

A creative Fortnite player has reimagined the game’s Season 5 map in the style of Pokemon Emerald for a very unlikely crossover.

While most Pokemon fans are currently focused on the swirling rumors of Diamond and Pearl remakes on Nintendo Switch, others are looking to previous games in the series for inspiration, like Pokemon Emerald.

The game, which first released on Game Boy Advance in 2004, took trainers to the Gen 3 region of Hoenn. It remains a favorite among fans of the franchise, and has inspired some pretty epic artwork and concepts over the years.

But this one is unlike anything we’ve seen before, as a talented trainer has recreated the map from another popular game, Fortnite, in the style of Pokemon Emerald.

A photo of the current new playable hunters in the season.
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 5 launched in December 2020.

Fortnite and Pokemon Emerald crossover

Reddit user worrywirt shared their original idea in the Fortnite subreddit. They transformed the latest version of the battle royale’s map, which debuted as part of the Season 5 update in December 2020, into a pixelated Pokemon Emerald style.

The map includes all the Fortnite landmarks that players know and love like Pleasant Park, Misty Meadows, and Colossal Coliseum. It also features the sand that surrounds the Zero Point at the center of the map.

“You have no idea how happy this makes me. Thank you for sharing,” praised one Reddit user, while another joked: “I wonder what Legendary Pokemon is in the middle? And who’s the champion?”

Season 5 map in the style of Pokémon Emerald 🗺 from FortNiteBR

 

The intriguing map concept also got fans longing for a real crossover between the games. After God of War’s Kratos and Halo’s Master Chief appeared as skins in Fortnite, fans are still waiting for a Nintendo character to arrive in the game.

“I now lowkey want Ash, Misty, and Book as skins in Fortnite,” wrote one gamer, inspiring others to suggest the likes of Lucario, Mewtwo, Blaziken, and Gardevoir as potential skins that should appear in Fortnite in the future.

While it’s unlikely we’ll ever see Pokemon characters appear in the world of Fortnite, especially as Nintendo are so protective over their franchises, it’s certainly an interesting idea that we’d love to see happen one day.

Fortnite players want Epic to add a “Museum” POI where they can relive past seasons

Published: 1/Feb/2021 6:39 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 6:40

by Brad Norton
Fortnite museum
Epic Games / URIANTHONY

Fortnite players have shared a genius new ‘Museum’ idea to bring all of Epic’s most iconic battle royale items, locations, and experiences all under one roof.

Fortnite has been the hottest battle royale on the market for almost four years now. Throughout its time as one of the most popular titles, the game has changed a great deal and players have experienced all sorts of new content with each season.

From weapons and equipment to entirely new locations and of course, the limited-time events, Epic is always looking to shake things up. But what about players who miss certain periods or veterans that simply want to relive their version of the good old days?

Rather than separating the player base into different modes or scaling the game back in time, Reddit user ‘Agoevan05’ has a simpler idea. ‘The Fortnite Museum’ could be just what the game needs moving forwards.

Fortnite gameplay with a shopping cart
Epic Games
Classic items could be on display for players in the Fortnite Museum

This new Point of Interest in the Party Royale mode could serve as a hub for content through the ages. Whether it’s a weapon from the very first season of Fortnite or a vehicle that we haven’t seen in years, it could all be on display in Fortnite’s very own museum.

Some sections of this location would purely be for soaking up information. You might only be able to look at and read up on certain items. Though there could be other areas that allow for a deeper level of interaction.

One suggestion is to have a functioning cinema that replays events from previous seasons. As most major events only take place once, millions of players miss out on these game-changing experiences. Rather than looking up videos after the fact, this cinema could bring players together to watch the spectacle in-game.

Another feature could be a model of Fortnite’s map. This would let players view long-gone POIs and zoom in for an overview of what made each season special.

Fortnite Travis Scott event
Epic Games
Having a way to relive old events in-game would certainly be a draw.

While it might sound like a gimmick that daily players would rarely visit, a museum would serve as a fantastic way to preserve Fortnite’s history. Taking a trip down memory lane and being able to interact with classic items at any time could just reignite that spark for older players too.

It’s purely an idea for the time being, but there’s no denying this POI would be a perfect fit for Fortnite’s Party Royale