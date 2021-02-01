Fortnite player recreates Season 5 map in the style of Pokemon Emerald

A creative Fortnite player has reimagined the game’s Season 5 map in the style of Pokemon Emerald for a very unlikely crossover.

While most Pokemon fans are currently focused on the swirling rumors of Diamond and Pearl remakes on Nintendo Switch, others are looking to previous games in the series for inspiration, like Pokemon Emerald.

The game, which first released on Game Boy Advance in 2004, took trainers to the Gen 3 region of Hoenn. It remains a favorite among fans of the franchise, and has inspired some pretty epic artwork and concepts over the years.

But this one is unlike anything we’ve seen before, as a talented trainer has recreated the map from another popular game, Fortnite, in the style of Pokemon Emerald.

Fortnite and Pokemon Emerald crossover

Reddit user worrywirt shared their original idea in the Fortnite subreddit. They transformed the latest version of the battle royale’s map, which debuted as part of the Season 5 update in December 2020, into a pixelated Pokemon Emerald style.

The map includes all the Fortnite landmarks that players know and love like Pleasant Park, Misty Meadows, and Colossal Coliseum. It also features the sand that surrounds the Zero Point at the center of the map.

“You have no idea how happy this makes me. Thank you for sharing,” praised one Reddit user, while another joked: “I wonder what Legendary Pokemon is in the middle? And who’s the champion?”

The intriguing map concept also got fans longing for a real crossover between the games. After God of War’s Kratos and Halo’s Master Chief appeared as skins in Fortnite, fans are still waiting for a Nintendo character to arrive in the game.

“I now lowkey want Ash, Misty, and Book as skins in Fortnite,” wrote one gamer, inspiring others to suggest the likes of Lucario, Mewtwo, Blaziken, and Gardevoir as potential skins that should appear in Fortnite in the future.

While it’s unlikely we’ll ever see Pokemon characters appear in the world of Fortnite, especially as Nintendo are so protective over their franchises, it’s certainly an interesting idea that we’d love to see happen one day.