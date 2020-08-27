How to defeat Doctor Doom in Fortnite: Mystical Bomb & Arcane Gauntlets

Fortnite Season 4 players need to take down Marvel's Doctor Doom if they want to play with the two new Mythic Items he's protecting, the Mystical Bomb and Arcane Gauntlets. Here, we will show you how to defeat him once and for all.

Epic Games shuffled the pack once again on August 27 with a new crossover season launch, Nexus War, bringing many heroes to the battle. They have crashed onto a planet they have never seen before, where people cannot talk and memories are wiped.

In the movies and their respective comic books, these heroes are one of a kind. Nobody else can wield their power, until now.

In Season 4, any Fortnite player can take on the powers of Doctor Doom just by striking him down, so let's take a look at how to do just that.

How to defeat Dr Doom and get Mystical Bomb/Arcane Gauntlets

First of all, you need to know where to find him. He spawns at the location which used to be called Pleasant Park.

Drop from the Battle Bus at Pleasant Park, which is now called Doom's Domain. Place a marker on the biggest dark house here. Visit the house to find Doctor Doom, but land on the roof. Use your pickaxe to break in that way, and grab a weapon or two. Using your high ground advantage, fire at the character continuously until downed. Pick up the items he drops, which are the Mystical Bomb and Arcane Gauntlets. That's all!

Use high ground to your advantage

The key here really is to know where to break your way in. Come in through the front door and you will leave yourself with very little cover.

Exit your glider on top of the structure, however, and you should be able to blindside Doctor Doom from above. He usually can be seen walking around the ground floor and might look like easy pickings when you first see him. That said, do have in mind that these bosses have more health than you. They take longer to eliminate.

Using your height advantage, you should be able to knock off enough health without him dealing damage to yourself. Then, when downed, eliminate him with your weapon and two books will spill onto the floor. These are very valuable, as they're both Mystical Bomb and Arcane Gauntlets' abilities.

Having these two in your arsenal as you approach the latter stages of a Fortnite match is going to increase your chances of being crowned the winner fivefold. For more information on superhero abilities and where to find them, here's everything you need to know.