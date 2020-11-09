 Ali-A reveals how Fortnite clues may hint at upcoming Mythic abilities - Dexerto
Ali-A reveals how Fortnite clues may hint at upcoming Mythic abilities

Published: 9/Nov/2020 20:11 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 21:04

by Alan Bernal
fortnite nexus war daredevil
Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A has suspicions that Epic Games could be hiding the next Mythic abilities and weapons in plain sight using splash art for Marvel heroes in the battle royale.

So far, newer characters like Ghost Rider and Daredevil have appeared in special Marvel Knockout Super Series Cups to unlock the characters. But Ali-A noticed the distinct imagery that filled the void behind the heroes.

Now some of these will look familiar to Fortnite players seeing as the Mythic ability they correspond to have already been integrated within the game. However it could be that Epic are giving fans a quick teaser of upcoming signature weapons.

“We’ve had Fireballs, we’ve had Claws,” Ali-A explained. “We’ve had loads of icons that are shown in the background, yet they just haven’t appearing [in Fortnite].”

Ali-A has been suspicious about some of the icons seen in the Marvel Fortnite graphics.

The Fortnite x Marvel collaboration has been building up to Galactus and the inevitable end of the Nexus War event, meaning the adventure with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and friends isn’t going away just yet.

This means that a number of skins, abilities, and even characters could yet to even make their presence known on the Fortnite island, seeing as Galactus would need an army of heroes to effectively meet the threat.

“The fact they’re using these Mythic icons on their official Fortnite imagery makes me think these definitely have to come out. And it’s a good sign that more Mythic abilities, weapons and potential Bosses are coming to the Fortnite map,” Ali-A said.

As far as the YouTuber is concerned, Epic has been feeding these small clues for anyone that cares to pay attention – especially since they can have major implications for incoming content.

For example, there have been leaks in the past few weeks that suggest an updated model for Black Widow will be coming to Fortnite. The first Marvel hero in Fortnite, the heroine is expected to get another skin, and possibly Mythic weapon, for her upcoming ‘Black Widow’ Marvel movie.

Epic Games have loads of different avenues to explore until the end of the Nexus War, which could introduce more Marvel heroes into Fortnite.

How to get free Black Widow skin bundle in Fortnite

Published: 9/Nov/2020 17:39 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 17:51

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Avengers black widow skin
Continuing its lengthy partnership with Marvel, which has seen a number of top superheroes arrive in the game, Fortnite has hinted that Black Widow will be the next character to get a cosmetic bundle — and players might be able to get it for free, too.

In the past, we’ve seen a number of popular Marvel characters arrive in the game including the likes of Thor, Iron Man, Groot, Storm, and many more.

While fans had been expecting Venom to be next on the scene, Epic Games have thrown a curve ball, by hinting that the next character will be Black Widow on their Twitter account.

Now, Black Widow has actually had a skin in Fortnite before. She appeared in the Fortnite x Avengers Endgame crossover event in April 2019, so many players will have bought and used the skin in the past.

However, if new leaks are to be believed, the new skin could actually be a variant of the old one, bringing a new spin to Black Widow cosmetics.

As detailed by popular dataminer iFireMonkey, the skin is “Black Widow (Snow Suit)” — likely meaning we’re getting a winter variation ahead of the Black Widow film’s stated May 2021 release date — letting fans buy into the hype ahead of time.

Not only that, but it will apparently feature in an upcoming Marvel Knockout duo tournament, from which players will be able to win the Black Widow bundle completely free.

How to get the Black Widow skin bundle for free

To earn the Black Widow cosmetics bundle for free, you’ll have to get practicing and take part in the upcoming Marvel Knockout tournament. This is expected to take place on Wednesday, November 11 according to iFireMonkey’s tweet.

If you and your duo place well in your region, you’ll get the bundle for free. Here’s the breakdown of where you need to place to win it:

  • Europe: 1st – 800th
  • NA East: 1st – 500th
  • NA West: 1st – 200th
  • Brazil: 1st – 200th
  • Asia: 1st – 100th
  • Oceania: 1st – 100th
  • Middle East: 1st – 100th

So, there it is: you don’t even need to win the tournaments to earn the skin, if this leak is to be believed. That said, the competition will be stiff, so you’ll want to give it your all either way.