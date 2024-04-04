Jamie Carragher insists Premier League rule played vital role in Liverpool victory

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is “better than anyone” at utilising the Premier League’s five-substitute limit, something that the former Liverpool man believes was vital in the club’s victory over Sheffield United.

Introduced for the 2022/23 season, Premier League clubs are now allowed to make five substitutions during a match instead of the previous threshold of three. After Liverpool beat Sheffield United 3-1, Carragher took to social media to claim that Klopp’s mastery of the extra changes is second to none.

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter) he said, “Once again this season the Liverpool subs make the difference, Klopp has utilised the five sub rule better than anyone.”

After Darwin Nunez put Liverpool 1-0 up at Anfield in the 17th minute, the home side were rocked by a 58th minute equaliser from the Blades owing to a Conor Bradley own-goal.

The bottom-placed Premier League side were proving to be a stubborn opposition for Klopp’s squad, causing the German manager to turn to his bench in the second-half.

Klopp, who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, made four changes before the home side restored their lead through a thunderous Alexis Mac Allister strike in the 76th minute.

Cody Gakpo ensured Liverpool would stay top of the league with a 90th minute header, as he was picked out superbly by fellow substitute Andy Robertson.

Klopp’s use of the Liverpool bench played a vital role in the win that saw them leapfrog Arsenal and move back into first.

The Reds now sit two points clear of the Gunners ahead of their clash with bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, April 7.