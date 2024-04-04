Woman goes viral after accidentally cooking “beautiful meal” with shower gel instead of olive oil

A woman has gone viral for mixing up olive oil with shower gel while making a “beautiful” Tuscan chicken dish.

TikToker Kameron Jane recently shared the “beautiful meal” her mom made: a Tuscan chicken dish, but with a pretty big mix-up.

As the chicken cutlets sat in the sauce on the stove, Kameron took her camera and recorded her shock when she and her mom discovered the one mistake her mom made while cooking.

Though she was excited to have bought the “pure Greek” oil online, thinking it was top-shelf quality, Kameron’s mom accidentally bought shower gel instead of olive oil.

Article continues after ad

“Look at what my poor mother did, she just cooked this beautiful meal with a new olive oil… this delicious meal that she spent forever on,” Kameron said.

Kameron continued, “And only after she finished did we discover that it’s shower gel.” She then gave the dish a taste test and said it tasted like “straight-up soap.”

Article continues after ad

Kameron also mentioned that her mom had to leave the kitchen because she was “so angry.”

After viewers saw the hilarious mixup in Kameron’s now-viral TikTok, they said they would have entered their “unreasonable online review era” if that happened to them.

Article continues after ad

Others were shocked about the shower gel’s packaging. “Who packages soap like that?! It straight up looks like olive oil,” one viewer wrote.

One viewer even said they’d need “about an hour” until people could approach them to talk after wasting time, money, and excitement on such an anticipated dish.