Where to buy a Stanley Cup Quencher & more

Stanley Cups have become the hottest new thing to have, but it’s getting harder to find one in stores. Here’s where to buy them reliably.

The Stanley Cup has become a trendy item, with its massive size luring in all kinds of people. You’ve probably seen them all over TikTok, or if you’ve been to Target recently, you might not have been able to get one.

Thankfully, the Stanley Cup isn’t too hard to track down online. Rather than browsing just Amazon, one of the best places to get hold of a Stanley Cup is directly from Stanley. There are no limits on how many you can buy, and you can even get them customized.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stanley has only a few out of stock and doesn’t just stop at The Quencher everyone is seen carrying at the moment. There’s even an enormous 64-ounce version for $60.

The Stanley Cup might seem like a fad, but it appears to be a lot more useful than it appears on the surface. You might find yourself frequenting the toilet more often, but the fact is, we all need to drink more water.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Of course, you can fill it up with what you want, but 40 ounces of Coke might be a bit of a stretch.

Article continues after ad

How many ounces does the Stanley Cup hold?

The Stanely cup holds the following fluid ounces:

Article continues after ad

Quencher Tumbler: 40 or 64 Oz

IceFlow Flip Straw: 30 Oz

Quick Flip Go bottle: 24 Oz

IceFlow AeroLight bottle: 16 or 36 Oz

IceFlow Jug: 64 or 96 Oz

How much is a Stanley Cup?

The Stanley cups range from as low as 20 dollars for a 14-ounce tumbler, to as much as $90 once you start hitting the 96-ounce behemoths.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.