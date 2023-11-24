Crocs reveal new Coca-Cola collab

Crocs revealed that they’re collaborating with Coca-Cola, to create a brand new style, and fans are excited about the surprise crossover release.

Crocs are known for their quirky collaborations with brands. In October, they revealed that they’d be teaming up with McDonald’s. The result was four different styles of Crocs, each featuring a mascot, and a colorful design.

Now they’ve announced that they’ll be teaming up with Coca-Cola.

There are three unique designs, one of which features the classic, Coca-Cola polar bear. Another is a classic red, with various images of the brand’s signature advertising.

The final one is made in the likeness of Sprite, which is also owned by Coca-Cola.

They are now available to buy from crocs.com

People excited about Coca-Cola collaboration

After a post was shared on Instagram, revealing the coveted Crocs, people were excited and hoping to pick up a pair.

One wrote, “I spy some awesome crocs,” while another said, “Need these.”

Someone thought the brand had missed a trick by not creating a Diet Coke croc: “They messed up by not doing Diet Coke,” the original poster agreed.

Another commented on the surging popularity of Crocs, as a new collaboration appears to happen all the time: “Crocs has a version of everything these days.”

It’s true that the brand has made waves in the past few months, first with their cowboy boots, then their McDonald’s designs.