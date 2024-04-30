These are the fast-food chains that will pay you the most

In a recent study conducted by CashNetUSA, experts analyzed major restaurant companies to uncover which offered the highest-paying entry-level jobs. Their findings might surprise you.

The study comes after major changes in the fast food industry from unionization and California’s minimum wage increase for fast food workers to $20/hr. In addition to this, unemployment is at a record low of 3.7%.

The study looked at job listings by region and compared them to one another. It turned out that the most lucrative, fast food, entry-level job was Arby’s, which paid 46.14% more than the local median wage. Arby’s is number one in 12 states – Texas, New Mexico, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, and Minnesota. Next up are Denny’s and KFC, at 37.27% and 27.05% respectively.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the highest paying entry-level fast food jobs:

Arby’s (46.14%) Denny’s (37.27%) KFC (27.05%) Red Robin (25.84%) Red Lobster (25.40%) Whataburger (24.25%) Bojangles (23.51%) Outback Steakhouse (21.39%) Panda Express (20.99) Popeyes (19.91%) Texas Roadhouse (19.67%) Golden Corral (13.07%) Domino’s (12.49%) Burger King (11.69%) Hardee’s (11.64%)

The study found that Arby’s turnover rate for hourly employees is over 200%, and as a response, the company came up with something called “instant pay,” which means that workers can withdraw money from their paychecks directly after finishing their shift. This method has subsequently become popular among other fast-food restaurants.

As well as fast food chains, the study also looked at major retailers like Walmart and Costco. They discovered that Target was the top-paying employer, with 79.74% of employees paid above the average local salary.