Fast food prices surge in California after minimum wage increases by $4

Fast food prices in California surged after worker’s pay rates increased by $4 in April.

Starting April 1, fast food workers in California were given a significant raise after the legislature realized restaurant employees were not just teenagers looking for extra cash, but adults who have families to feed.

The minimum wage increased by $4, from $16 to $20. However, not all chains raised their wages, as the new law only applies to restaurants with limited or no table service. The chain also has to have at least 60 stores nationwide.

After wages increased for workers, the New York Post checked multiple menus of fast food restaurants located in Los Angeles to see if their prices increased as well.

Article continues after ad

The publication found that In-N-Out increased their burger prices by $0.25, while soda prices went up by a nickel.

Instagram: innout

The Post also found that Burger King increased its Texas Whopper meal by 12%. Additionally, BK surged the price of the Big Fish meal by 53% and added at least $0.25 to many menu items.

Article continues after ad

Notably, Ivan Moreno, a customer of Burger King told the NYP that he thought the surge in prices wasn’t reasonable.

“To be honest, I don’t like it, because then everything else goes up. These people have to make a living one way or another, but then [the restaurants] have to up their prices,” Ivan said.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that other popular fast food restaurants like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Chick-fil-A have not increased their menu prices at this time. There is still a chance they will, though, given the significant wage increase.