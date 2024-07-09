Taco Bell opens ‘early retirement’ home for all ages in bizarre immersive food experience

Taco Bell have tapped into something equally bizarre and desirable. For those of us who have a busy life, an early retirement is sometimes daydream material.

Now, with their all-new immersive experience, you can wear board shorts, play mini golf and eat all the early bird specials you would like for one weekend only at The Cantinas.

Taco Bell perks members will get the chance to buy tickets to this unique experience for anyone aged over 21.

Taco Bell Hang out the senior citizen way.

Taco Bell is opening “The Cantinas,” an early retirement community where everyone can live like a retiree, coming to San Diego August 17 – 18, 2024.

The Cantinas celebrates everything the old at heart could ask for at a retirement village; sun-soaked daytime activities, golf carts, and hopefully, lots of Taco Bell food.

If you want to buy tickets to this pensioners’ dream weekend, day passes and weekend memberships will be available exclusively for Taco Bell Rewards Members, starting July 16 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT.

The Cantinas invites guests to indulge in a Taco Bell-fueled experience with senior citizen-inspired recreation and cross-generational activities. From early morning tee times to afternoon aerobics and pickleball matches, attendees will feel rejuvenated and immersed in a community oasis that celebrates the diverse art of ‘living más.’

“There’s a common misconception that retirement unlocks the life you’ve been waiting for. And while that may be true for some, we don’t think you should have to wait until 55 to live the life you’re craving,” said Taylor Montgomery, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell.

Unleash your inner eclectic grandparent.

“The Cantinas early retirement community, just like our brand, represents a place where all generations can come together, regardless of age, to Live their Más however they want.”

A day pass to The Cantinas will cost $50 for two people (technically, each Taco Bell Rewards member purchases one ticket that comes with a plus one), and gets you acess to the event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday or 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

If you’d prefer to spend the full weekend, tickets are $150 for two people. Again, the Taco Bell Rewards member and their plus one. You can only score one ticket per person, so if you’re planning to try to go with a crew, make sure you have multiple Taco Bell rewards members on hand.

Although the full lineup of activities has not yet been announced, be sure to get your resort shirt out of storage and make sure you keep up to date with The Cantinas community and itinerary announcements at www.TheCantinas.net

Hopefully Taco Bell will bring along some of their Baja Blast gelato to cool retirees down during the big weekend.