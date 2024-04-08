Starbucks customer goes viral redeeming coupon almost 20 years old

A Starbucks customer went viral after they managed to redeem a coupon that was from 2006, and people couldn’t stop talking about it.

In a Reddit post, a customer shared an image of a coupon that a customer had redeemed – the puzzling thing is that it was almost 20 years old.

“Someone just used this ‘recovery card’ thing from 2006 at my store,” it read. We can see an image of the coupon, which looks pretty good considering its age.

After they made the post, people couldn’t wait to weigh in, with one saying: “Wowwwww! I was working at Starbucks when these were out. I feel extinct.”

Article continues after ad

“They got rid of these around 2013/2014. Too many people were buying stacks of these on eBay. You would get a car in DT ordering 4 Venti Java Chips and then hand four of these cards out as payment,” another shared.

“OMG I remember having to count these and put them in the safe room lol. Memories! Then my site manager got p**sed because we were using too many and got a little stamp and numbered them – and we had to write down our name and the number of the card we were giving out,” a long time barista wrote.

Article continues after ad

One Redditor actually revealed that there might be some kind of scam at play, writing: “Lol we don’t accept those anymore. I’ve had a few recently and I think TikTok is showing people how to home print them. Only coupons we are supposed to accept in stores are digital.”

Article continues after ad

Another Starbucks barista went viral, after they shared a viral note they wrote abut a customer who never came in anymore.