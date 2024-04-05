Starbucks barista’s letter to customer who “used to come in every night” is bringing people to tears

A Starbucks barista wrote a ‘love letter’ to a customer who used to come into the store every day, and was devastated when they left. Sharing the letter online, it was met with an outpouring of support.

Baristas at Starbucks often congregate online to discuss their work, often filled with wild stories and the challenges they face each day. One has shared a letter on the busy Starbucks subreddit, which they penned for a loyal customer who suddenly stopped showing up.

The letter begins, ”letter to a regular. I wrote this to show how much of an influence regulars can have on customer service workers.

“You used to come in every night. We’ve wondered where you’ve been. For two weeks, our nights have been silent, bland, without your beautiful face and your colorful dresses and your news about your son’s new business venture. But you stopped coming.

“You were homeless. But you didn’t let us know. You came to us every day for months, and sat and talked with us. Every night, you’d go around the store, collecting cups, plates, straw wrappers from the floor. You were nothing but smiles around us. Every single night, you stayed until we closed. We close earlier than any other location in town, but you stayed with us because you liked us.

You struggled with your mind, as many do.”

To commemorate the customer, the barista made their favorite drink: “My shift and I made your drink one last time tonight, just the way you like it. An iced venti green-tea latte with ten scoops of matcha, right on top of the ice, with a dome lid. I always thought it was odd, but you said you liked the chunks that the matcha would make.

“I poured the milk, and pulled out the container of matcha so I wouldn’t get it all over the counter. I went to grab the ice scoop, and I broke down. My supervisor finished it. The whole night, I looked at the table you always sat at, right in the corner, and you were there smiling at me. I tried your drink tonight through tears.

“I liked the chunks.”

After the Starbucks barista made the post, people couldn’t hold back their emotions.

“Wasn’t expecting to cry on the Starbucks thread tonight,” one responded.

“Perfectly penned. This brought me to tears. You were a shining star in her life as much as she was in yours. So many interactions we have with others are negative, but it’s the connections like these that make our lives richer. You made a difference. She knew you cared. I am sorry for your loss,” another reassured.

“Really puts into perspective just how special some of our regulars turn out to be. I’m so sorry for your loss. i’m so glad you were able to make an impact on each others’ lives,” one wrote.

