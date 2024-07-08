Red Lobster releases all-new secret menu

In an all-new release, Red Lobster is unveiling a secret menu for customers to dig in to.

Back in June, we saw the rapper Flavor Flav order the whole menu in an attempt to save a popular menu item. Now, the rapper is teaming up with the brand to release a special meal deal called Flavor Flav’ Faves.

The new platter has been designed by Flavor Flav himself, featuring his favorite items: Main lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon mac and cheese, and your choice of side.

But, the new menu is a secret, which means that if you want to order it, you’ll have to call it by its name.

The new menu item is only available for a limited time, so you’ll need to grab it while it lasts. Flavor Flav’ Faves starts at $39.99, depending on the location.

Red Lobster is standing strong after declaring bankruptcy back on Sunday, May 19, 2024. In a statement, Red Lobster said it plans to sell “substantially all” of its assets.

In terms of Red Lobster’s fate, the chain can still operate pretty much as normal whilst still technically being ‘bankrupt.’

Chapter 11 bankruptcy refers to “a case filed under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code is frequently referred to as a “’organization’ bankruptcy.” US courts say: “Usually, the debtor remains ‘in possession,’ has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may, with court approval, borrow new money.”

The company has approximately $294 million of outstanding debt, after appointing three CEO’s in two years. Despite this, Red Lobster doesn’t plan to close all of its stores.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of Red Lobster store closures that you can read about here.