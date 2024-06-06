FlavorFlav “orders whole menu” to try and save Red Lobster

American rapper Flavor Flav revealed that he had ordered the whole menu at Red Lobster in a bid to save his favorite item.

Flavor Flav posted an image of himself standing in front of a table-full of food ordered at Red Lobster – one of the rapper’s favorite dining establishments that’s currently filed for bankruptcy. In the photograph, we can see everything from calamari, to chips, and the chain’s famous crustaceans.

“Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits.”

“Ordered the whole menu,” he wrote in the image caption. He also shared it to his Instagram account, revealing that he’d actually taken his whole family out for a meal there, writing: “Took my family to @redlobster and ordered the whole menu.”

Article continues after ad

This bid to save Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits came after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late on Sunday, May 19, 2024. In a statement, Red Lobster said it plans to sell “substantially all” of its assets.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 11 bankruptcy refers to “a case filed under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code is frequently referred to as a “’eorganization’ bankruptcy. Usually, the debtor remains ‘in possession,’ has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may, with court approval, borrow new money,” according to the United States Courts.

The company has approximately $294 million of outstanding debt, after appointing three CEO’s in two years. Despite this, Red Lobster is not currently going out of business, and doesn’t plan to close all of its stores.

Article continues after ad

We’ve compiled a full list of Red Lobster store closures by location that you can read about here.