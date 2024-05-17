YouTuber eats nearly $200 worth of shrimp at Red Lobster in one sitting

After finding out about Red Lobster’s impending bankruptcy, YouTuber Sir Yacht went to the restaurant to take advantage of its endless shrimp deal.

Red Lobster revealed in May 2024 that its business is struggling, and it’s reportedly partially due to the company’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion.

YouTuber Sir Yacht heard about this and made his way to a local Red Lobster in his area to see how much shrimp he could eat while the restaurant was open.

“No, I am not trying to help bankrupt anybody. Honestly, I just love shrimp. It’s my favorite food, and I want to eat as much of it as I possibly can,” he explained.

Sir Yacht started with two of Red Lobster’s breaded styles alongside one skewer of regular grilled shrimp but quickly decided that if he wanted to last all day — he had to stick with the less filling grilled version.

“These out of all the other eating challenges are probably the hardest, where I just eat one type of food all day because I’ll develop flavor fatigue and get tired of eating shrimp,” the YouTuber said.

With plans to eat 150 shrimp in the span of 10 hours, he managed to have 140 in just 6 hours. He was able to relax a little bit at that point, and frequently took breaks to go explore the local strip mall between plates.

The man raised his goal to 200 shrimp, and managed to hit it during his last hour of being there. Sir Yacht shared that he had about $178 of product that day, and after subtracting the $25 cost of endless shrimp, Red Lobster lost about $153.

While Red Lobster is facing financial struggles, the company revealed on May 16, 2024, that 87 locations across multiple states have been “temporarily closed.”